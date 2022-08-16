Recently Cut Chiefs Bust Claimed by AFC Contender: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs placed cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. on waivers on Monday, August 15. On Tuesday, Johnson was scooped off of waivers.

The Tennessee Titans claimed Johnson off of waivers on August 16, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Titans claimed DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. off waivers from the #Chiefs, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 16, 2022

The Chiefs conducted a trade on May 2 with the Houston Texans that sent Johnson to the Chiefs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Texans. Johnson competed this summer with a young group of cornerbacks that consisted of rookie first-round pick Trent McDuffie and Day 3 picks Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson. All three rookies have played well enough in training camp and the preseason opener to make Johnson an expendable piece of the 90-man roster.

Johnson was part of seven total transactions on Monday and Tuesday combined to shave Kansas City’s roster down from 90 to the required 85 players by 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

Johnson took to Twitter to react to the news of him being claimed by Tennessee and reacted with nothing more than a high-five emoji.

NFL Bashed Due to Chiefs/Bears Field Conditions

When media members began examining Soldier Field prior to the Chiefs’ first 2022 preseason game against the Chicago Bears, it was evident the field was in rough shape.

This is not photoshop. This is what the field actually looks like today. pic.twitter.com/NCtRAJxYWK — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 13, 2022

The field itself, which is made of Kentucky Bluegrass, appeared to have divots all over it, which reporters on-scene said were being filled just minutes before the game started as an attempt to even the playing field (literally).

Stadium staffer on the field carrying a bucket with what appears to be sand-like substance filling divots on the field. pic.twitter.com/Sr3xwrgAxv — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 13, 2022

This is a bad look for the Bears, as they should hold a higher standard for a field that their world-class athletes play on. This is also a bad look for the NFL, who should require higher standards for their teams’ field conditions.

That’s why the NFLPA President called the league out during the game to make a rule change.

Tretter Calls Out NFL For Soldier Field Conditions

Longtime Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA president J.C. Tretter issued his remarks on Twitter regarding the field conditions at Soldier Field for the Chiefs/Bears game.

“The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards,” Tretter wrote. “We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better.”

The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards. We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better. pic.twitter.com/Vh1NDgLQBk — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) August 13, 2022

Other Twitter users also chimed into the conversation.

“Exhibit A why building a stadium in Arlington Heights is a must. Chicago Park District’s handling of the field is terrible and has been for years,” one Twitter user wrote.

Exhibit A why building a stadium in Arlington Heights is a must. Chicago Park District’s handling of the field is terrible and has been for years. — PABearsfan (@bearsfan_pa) August 13, 2022

“The Chicago Park District maintains Soldier Field,” Andrew Mason of 1043 The Fan wrote. “And people wonder why the Bears want to head to Arlington Heights. (Well, we can all agree that revenue is the biggest factor.) But the Bears’ field has been problematic for many years now.”

The Chicago Park District maintains Soldier Field. And people wonder why the Bears want to head to Arlington Heights. (Well, we can all agree that revenue is the biggest factor.) But the Bears’ field has been problematic for many years now. https://t.co/65zC3SvIIN — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 13, 2022

Chiefs Lose to Bears in Preseason Opener

Field conditions aside, the Chiefs lost to the Bears 19-14 on the road in their preseason opener.

Kansas City’s offensive starters played one series together. That drive consisted of 11 plays, 72 yards, and a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to veteran tight end Blake Bell from five yards out.

On that drive, Mahomes completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 60 yards and the touchdown. Each of his completions went to a different pass-catcher (Michael Burton, Mecole Hardman, Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Isiah Pacheco, and Bell). Mahomes was pulled from the lineup after that series and was replaced by veteran Chad Henne, who continued to play with the offensive starters.

QB Patrick Mahomes finds TE Blake Bell on 2nd & goal for a 5-yard TD. PAT is good.#Chiefs – 7#Bears – 0#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/X3I7RjrJK3 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2022

The leading receiver for the Chiefs was Justin Watson, who caught 5 passes for 45 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass from QB Shane Buechele just before halftime.

QB Shane Buechele finds WR Justin Watson for a 22-yard touchdown. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 14#Bears – 0 pic.twitter.com/dM95a29kWK — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2022

Rookie linebacker Leo Chenal, one of Kansas City’s third-round picks, led the Chiefs in tackles (6) and tackles for loss (2). He played deep into the fourth quarter and was wearing the green dot for the defense late in the second half.