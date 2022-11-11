Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Starter Signs With AFC West Rival: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders had a catastrophic day on November 10 when they placed tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve and also announced that linebacker Blake Martinez had abruptly retired. This wave of transactions came after the team placed starting linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) on IR on Monday, November 7, and released former first-round pick Johnathan Abram on Tuesday.

Recapping this week so far for the #Raiders: – LB Divine Deablo placed on IR

– S Johnathan Abram cut (damn I forgot that)

– TE Darren Waller placed on IR

– WR Hunter Renfrow placed on IR

– LB Blake Martinez retired Tough. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 10, 2022

To fill in some of the gaps on the roster, the Raiders, who are 2-6 entering Week 10, signed linebacker Reggie Ragland to their practice squad, according to the team on November 10.

Ragland a Former Member of Chiefs Kingdom

Some members of Chiefs Kingdom will remember Ragland for his role with the Kansas City Chiefs during and leading up to the team’s Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Ragland, 29, entered the league in 2016 as a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills. In August of 2017, the Bills traded Ragland to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick. From thereon, Ragland played in a total of 48 games during his three seasons in Kansas City, registering 279 tackles and was a starter in Super Bowl LIV.

Watching a little Chiefs-Bills this morning. Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland had a great game vs. his former team. One of his three tackles for loss pic.twitter.com/abPjpt9Q7X — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 28, 2017

Ragland’s contract with the Chiefs expired the offseason after the Super Bowl run. From there, he signed with the Detroit Lions a played 16 games for them in 2020, and then signed with the New York Giants in 2021 and played 17 games for them last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Twitter Bashes Raiders for Abysmal Season

Twitter users have been throwing shade at Kansas City’s AFC West rivals, who are vying for one of the top picks in next year’s NFL Draft.

“Besides our Night-Before Parties & Party Bus rides, there’s literally nothing I’m looking forward to in Las Vegas this year,” one Twitter user wrote.

Besides our Night-Before Parties & Party Bus rides, there’s literally nothing I’m looking forward to in Las Vegas this year. — RC (@RaiderCody) November 6, 2022

“If the #Colts (3-5-1) find some way to defeat the #Raiders (2-6) this week, after the internal turmoil Indy has has this past month, will Las Vegas’ HC Josh McDaniels job be warm? Especially with the way the his team got to the playoffs last year without him,” Lawrence Owen of BLeav Network wrote.

If the #Colts (3-5-1) find some way to defeat the #Raiders (2-6)this week, after the internal turmoil Indy has has this past month, will Las Vegas' HC Josh McDaniels job be warm? Especially with the way the his team got to the playoffs last year without him. — Lawrence Owen (@Colts_Law) November 9, 2022

“Remember when Davante Adams wanted to be traded? Remember when Davante Adams to the Raiders was what would put them over the edge? I don’t feel sorry for Davante Adams for getting what he asked for. I am not shocked that in just 10 weeks, he’s already fed up w/ Las Vegas,” another user wrote.

Remember when Davante Adams wanted to be traded? Remember when Davante Adams to the Raiders was what would put them over the edge? I don’t feel sorry for Davante Adams for getting what he asked for. I am not shocked that in just 10 weeks, he’s already fed up w/Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/6PUcOdJkvv — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) November 11, 2022

“Raiders now own the 2nd overall pick!! Lets go! ‘With the 2nd overall pick of the NFL draft. The Las Vegas Raiders select, someone with a 2nd round grade on them’,” another user wrote.

Raiders now own the 2nd overall pick!! Lets go! "With the 2nd overall pick of the NFL draft. The Las Vegas Raiders select, someone with a 2nd round grade on them." — Prince of Riverview (@encarnaseeown) November 11, 2022

“Hear me out… (I know) the colts got a lot going on but them Las Vegas Raiders, paid a injury prone waller, Derek Carr a*s, can’t keep a 1st rd pick, Davante Adams look like russell gage some games, and Josh Mcdaniels is now 13-23 as a head coach,” another user wrote.

Hear me out… ik the colts got a lot going on but them Las Vegas Raiders, paid a injury prone waller, Derek Carr ass, can’t keep a 1st rd pick, Davante Adams look like russell gage some games, and Josh Mcdaniels is now 13-23 as a head coach 😂 https://t.co/UiUeW8hgoX — Dutton’s lost cousin (@Javyisback) November 11, 2022

“We’ve waisted 3yrs with Gruden with bunch of draft bust, and now it seems like we’re headed towards the same road, with an unproven coach, with out a plan,” another user wrote. “I don’t know if Mark Davis, stupid or dumb. Not to mention I feel like las vegas might be the biggest loser.”