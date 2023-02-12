Chiefs’ Andy Reid Sends Strong Message to Team Prior to SBLVII

After the Kansas City Chiefs had their final practice prior to Super Bowl LVII, head coach Andy Reid gathered his team to issue one final message to them.

“Be themselves. You don’t need to be any more or any less. Just, go be yourself,” Reid told the media of his message to the team on Saturday, February 11, via Kris Ketz of KMBC. “That’s what it’s all about really, and that’s what they’ll do.”

Andy Reid to his players after practice today “Be themselves. You don’t need to be any more or any less. Just, go be yourself. That’s what it’s all about really, and that’s what they’ll do.” @kmbc #ChiefsKingdom — Kris Ketz (@KrisKetzKMBC) February 11, 2023

A large part of Andy Reid’s success as an NFL head coach has been because he allows his players to be themselves, whether it’s the way they dress, act, play, etc. That in turn earns him respect from the players and it allows them to play freely and effectively in a creative system that Reid has built over the years.

Super Bowl Sunday will be no different for the Andy Reid-led Chiefs. If they continue to be themselves, like they have all season, then Kansas City could very well hoist its second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons.

Patrick Mahomes Can Break MVP Streak in Super Bowl

When Patrick Mahomes takes to the field on Super Bowl Sunday, he will be attempting to end a cold streak among players named AP NFL MVP.

Per NFL Research, the last nine AP NFL MVPs to play in the Super Bowl in the same year lost the big game. So, Mahomes will look to end that streak as he appears in his third Super Bowl in four seasons and does so before he turns 28.

Patrick Mahomes is looking to break the "MVP curse" on Sunday: -The last 9 reigning MVPs who have played in the Super Bowl have LOST in that same season

-If Mahomes wins Sunday he will become the first regular season MVP and Super Bowl winner since Kurt Warner did so in 1999 — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) February 10, 2023

Patrick Mahomes has completed 57% of his passes for 556 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in two Super Bowl appearances, per Pro Football Reference. He also has 1 rushing touchdown in those games and has been sacked a total of 7 times.

Twitter Debates Chiefs-Eagles Prior to Super Bowl

Twitter users chatted about the Chiefs and Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LVII

“38-17 Chiefs….the o line is gonna have its best performance ever, the d line will show out like it has been and Pat is gonna add to his legend and cement his legacy,” one Twitter user wrote.

38-17 Chiefs….the o line is gonna have its best performance ever, the d line will show out like it has been and Pat is gonna add to his legend and cement his legacy — Jackson (@jacksondsmith) February 12, 2023

“48 of the 56 Super Bowl champions finished in the Top 10 in scoring defense. It’s not how many points you score — it’s how few you allow. The Eagles finished 8th in the NFL in scoring defense this season, the Chiefs 16th,” NFL reporter Rick Gosselin wrote.

48 of the 56 Super Bowl champions finished in the Top 10 in scoring defense. It’s not how many points you score — it’s how few you allow. The Eagles finished 8th in the NFL in scoring defense this season, the Chiefs 16th. — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) February 11, 2023

“The Chiefs rank 30th in sacks allowed. Eagles are 12th btw.. They play in a division with Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. They faced Vonn Miller, Nick Bosa and Jeffrey Simmons but all the sudden their OLine is going to turn into the 2020 Chiefs like OK,” Price Carter of Arrowhead Pride wrote.

The Chiefs rank 30th in sacks allowed. Eagles are 12th btw.. They play in a division with Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. They faced Vonn Miller, Nick Bosa and Jeffrey Simmons but all the sudden their OLine is going to turn into the 2020 Chiefs like 🆗 — Price Carter (@ArrowheadPrice) February 11, 2023

“I really think this is getting absurd the lack of respect for the #Chiefs heading into their Super Bowl contest against the #Eagles! The level of talent isn’t as vastly different as the narrative suggests,” another user wrote.

I really think this is getting absurd the lack of respect for the #Chiefs heading into their Super Bowl contest against the #Eagles! The level of talent isn't as vastly different as the narrative suggests. — Chiefs Insider (@ChiefsInsider) February 10, 2023

“KC also has the experience on their side. Coaches and most players have already been to a SB,” another user wrote. “Sirianni, Hurts, and a lot of players have not. If KC can hold them down to start it can be a momentum killer. Let’s not act like the Eagles didn’t get lucky w their playoff matchups.”