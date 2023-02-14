Andy Reid Reveals Chiefs’ Plans for 2 Starters & Pending Free Agents

With the offseason officially upon us but the Super Bowl festivities not quite over just yet, Kansas City Chiefs head coach held a press conference with local media on Valentine’s Day to put a cap on the 2022 season.

Big Red was asked about the team’s plans for starting offensive tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, who are pending free agents, and didn’t hold back his true thoughts.

“I think both guys are very well-liked here and I’m sure that Brett (Veach) will surely make a strong attempt to keep them here,” Reid said of Brown and Wylie, via Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Brown & Wylie Should Be Welcomed Back to KC

The Chiefs traded for Orlando Brown Jr. in 2021 and slapped the franchise tag on him during the 2022 offseason. During the 2022 regular season, Brown gave up 4 sacks on 47 total pressures (36 QB hurries, 7 QB hits) and was penalized 6 times in 17 games played at left tackle, per PFF.

Where Brown really came into form was during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run. In 3 games played, Brown gave up 0 sacks on 11 total pressures (8 QB hurries, 3 QB hits). That includes the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles’ elite pass rush when Brown gave just 1 QB hit, 1 QB hurry, and had 1 penalty (his only penalty of the postseason).

In 17 regular season games at right tackle, Andrew Wylie gave up 9 sacks on 49 total pressures (35 QB hurries, 5 QB hits), per PFF. He then upped his game during the playoffs by giving up 0 sacks on 5 total pressures, all of which were QB hurries. He also had the same stat line as Brown in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles had zero sacks tonight. Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, & Andrew Wylie — you are all DOGS. HUGE GAME! — The Reid Option (@ReidOptionKC) February 13, 2023

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported after the Super Bowl that the expectation around the league is that the Chiefs will use the franchise tag on Brown for a second consecutive season.

As for Wylie — the Chiefs can hopefully bring him back on a hometown discount. But there’s a chance Wylie has several teams interested in his services when free agency kicks off.

Wylie Sounds Off on Exit Meeting With Chiefs

Andrew Wylie took to Twitter after his official exit meeting with the defending Super Bowl champions on February 14 to give a shoutout to Andy Reid.

“Exit meetings have me in my feelings today lol,” Wylie wrote. “How lucky are we to have a guy like Big Red here in KC?! The last 6 years have been some of the best years of my life, all thanks to coach Reid!”

Exit meetings have me in my feelings today lol. How lucky are we to have a guy like Big Red here in KC?! The last 6 years have been some of the best years of my life, all thanks to coach Reid! — Wylie (@RealAndrewWylie) February 14, 2023

Twitter users reacted to Wylie’s post.

“Whatever happens this offseason, thank YOU Mr. Wylie for being a reliable stud whenever/ wherever needed,” one Twitter user wrote. “Hope to see you back in red, stud!”

Whatever happens this offseason, thank YOU Mr. Wylie for being a reliable stud whenever/ wherever needed. Hope to see you back in red, stud! — Drew Porter (@DrewporterNet) February 14, 2023

“Tell him we all want to see him back for many years to come. And to you, Wylie, helluva game and season! Super bowl champs!!!” another user wrote.

Tell him we all want to see him back for many years to come. And to you, Wylie, helluva game and season! Super bowl champs!!! 🥳💐 — Lexi (@lexiosborne) February 14, 2023

“Well done all year, but especially when it mattered most. That is what champions do,” another user wrote. “As for your future… follow your head. Would be awesome to have you remain a Chief, but you’ve got the next chapter in life to think of. Maximize your earning potential now.”