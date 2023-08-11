Patrick Mahomes’ Playing Time for Preseason Opener Revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener is an away game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 13.

Speaking to the media on Friday, August 11, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that each of Kansas City’s four quarterbacks will play one quarter in Sunday’s outing.

It would be nice to see superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes play an entire quarter of football in the preseason opener from a fan’s perspective. But history shows that the reigning MVP’s playing time will end after just one drive if the first-team offense manages to put points on the board with Mahomes under center.

It’s for the best. If the first-stringers put together a methodical drive that results in points scored, there’s no need to keep Mahomes on the field and risk injury during what is an overall meaningless game for a quarterback of his caliber.

The starters might remain on the field once Mahomes exits the game, but the reps under center should go to veteran Blaine Gabbert — who signed with Kansas City this offseason and has yet to play any live-game reps with the team — along with Shane Buechele and Chris Olakoden, who will play later in the game with the non-starters.

Andy Reid Reveals Who Won’t Play vs. Saints

Big Red also announced which Chiefs players won’t suit up against New Orleans: running back Isiah Pacheco, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, tight end Jody Fortson, and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton.

All of those players have been dealing with injuries during camp and have missed practice time as a result.

Patrick Mahomes Likes Playing in Preseason

It would be understandable if a star player like Patrick Mahomes didn’t want to play in the preseason. But he admitted on August 11 that he actually likes playing during the preseason because he wants to take that “first hit.”

“It’s just getting that, I always say, that first hit,” Mahomes said during his press conference. “You want to get hit where it’s not too hard, but you can feel it. You go through that long offseason of working through the pocket and knowing that guys are rushing you, but they can’t touch you. So, it’s just different when you get into the game and you’re able to get tackled and everything like that.”

Here’s to hoping that the “first hit” on Mahomes doesn’t cause injury.

On August 9, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy described the importance of preseason games and what the coaching staff can learn during those games about the roster compared to training camp practices.

“I think that – you know we throw a lot at them in the training camp, a lot of volume. Now we pull back a little bit, now we want to be able to see them play fast,” Nagy told the media. “You can at times play a little slow in practice, whether it’s you’re tired or you’re thinking. In the game, they get their game plan, they get their role, so now we can truly evaluate them and see.

“(We) also see too – there’s no scripted periods of cards or knowing it’s this defense or that defense, you’re going to go out there – and defenses are usually scaled back as well but you get to see guys talent, and this is an opportunity for them. Like we always say, these games – there’s only so many people that can make the roster, and I think (Head) Coach (Andy) Reid does a phenomenal job at explaining to the guys, ‘Listen, if you don’t make this roster, make it hard on us and make it easy for somebody else to pick you up.'”

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Saints preseason opener is at 12 p.m. Central Time.