Chiefs’ Andy Reid Gives Key Update on Injured WR Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney’s hamstring injury that sidelined him for several games while with the New York Giants earlier this season re-emerged in Week 11 and sidelined him for over a half of the Kansas City Chiefs’ primetime win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It also forced him to sit out the entirety of the Chiefs’ Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Hamstrings can be tricky, which is why the Chiefs have proceeded with caution when it comes to their newly-acquired receiver. Head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Toney during his presser on November 29 as the 23-year-old attempts to return to practice in Week 13 after sitting out every practice in Week 12.

“Yeah, so he’s working hard at getting back and we are being cautious with it and we’ll just, we’ll see how he does this week as we go forward with it, but we’re going to try not to bring him back and then have any setbacks after that,” Reid said of Toney. “We don’t want to go through that. So, we’ll see, we’ll just see how it goes. Probably, Pete (Sweeney), I’d tell you day to day and we’ll just see where he’s at.”

Play

Andy Reid: "You can't sit back and rest on those things." | Press Conference 11/28 HC Andy Reid speaks with the media after the Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-11-28T19:09:28Z

Andy Reid Talks Chiefs’ Winning Ways

The Week 12 win for Kansas City improves the Chiefs’ record to 9-2, meaning that the team has had a winning regular season record in 10 straight seasons with Reid as the head coach. Reid also became the winningest head coach at Arrowhead Stadium (65) with the win over the Rams, passing former Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer (64).

Big Red was asked about being a part of a decade of winning in Kansas City during his Monday presser.

“Yeah listen, it’s an honor, first of all, to have an opportunity to coach here just like it is for you guys to write about the Chiefs. It’s a great place to be, and it’s a great time. The main thing is when you’re sitting in the seat I’m sitting in is you got to keep winning, right? So, you don’t sit back and rest on those things, Matt (McMullen). You’ve been around me, I’m kind of, ‘Ok, that’s great. Let’s go onto the next one.’ And the next one ends up being the most important one. So, that’s where we’re at. I don’t want to slight the fact that a lot of you guys are from Kansas City and are proud of it and so, it’s great to have a winning program.”

Twitter Talks Big Red After Chiefs-Rams Game

Twitter users chatted about Reid after the Chiefs-Rams game.

“I have always been a chiefs fan. But coach Reid has Made this team special. From ohio..go chiefs!!!” one Twitter user wrote.

I have always been a chiefs fan. But coach Reid has Made this team special. From ohio..go chiefs!!! — Slay (@Slay54311073) November 28, 2022

“Coach Reid will have the most wins by a KC coach in a couple years,” another user wrote. “Hank Stram currently holds the record at 124 and Reid has 105. By the end of the year Coach should be at 110-113. By the end of 2023 he could be the winningest coach in Kansas City history.”

Coach Reid will have the most wins by a KC coach in a couple years. Hank Stram currently holds the record at 124 and Reid has 105. By the end of the year Coach should be at 110-113. By the end of 2023 he could be the winningest coach in Kansas City history. — kcchris (@kcchris6) November 28, 2022

“Love the clinic Coach Reid & other Coaches & players has been displaying on field! [Patrick] Mahomes, [Travis] Kelce r true leaders I know I didnt name the other Offense line but u all r awesome working 2 support the QB. Can’t 4 get about Defense, [Chris] Jones & [Frank] Clark & other players r great!” another user wrote.