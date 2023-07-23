New Chiefs WR ‘Stole The Show’ on Day 1 of Camp: Report

Sunday, July 23 was the first training camp practice that included Kansas City Chiefs veterans and rookies this summer.
According to multiple media outlets, new Chiefs receiver Richie James was the “biggest winner” of that first public training camp practice.
“While second-round picks Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore have the most to prove over the next month, it was veteran free agent addition Richie James who stood out from the rest at the first public practice on Sunday,” Chiefs Wire’s John Dillon wrote.
“James stole the show with his crisp route running and sure hands, which will make him a trusted target for Patrick Mahomes when Kansas City takes the field in the preseason and beyond.”
What to Know About Richie James
Richie James, 27, entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2018.
During his three seasons in San Francisco, he was rather quiet in terms of offensive production. In his first two seasons, he caught just 15 passes. However, he was much more involved in the return game, as he had 45 returns for a total of 339 yards as a punter returner and 43 returns for 1,008 total yards and 1 touchdown as a kick returner during the same timeframe according to Pro Football Reference.
In Year 3, James saw an uptick in offensive production, as he registered a 23-394-1 stat line during his final season with the 49ers.
In 2022, James signed a one-year, $1.06 million deal with the New York Giants. Kadarius Toney starting the season hurt and then being traded to the Chiefs midseason opened up opportunities for James in New York’s offense, which is why he had a career year in his lone season with the Giants. In 17 regular season games played, he recorded 57 receptions on 70 targets for 569 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also had 24 returns for 174 yards as a punt returner. James also played well during the postseason, as he registered 11 catches on 16 targets for 82 yards in two games played.
James is now part of a receiver room in Kansas City that includes but is not limited to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, and Justyn Ross. If he continues to show out during training camp and that bleeds into the preseason, it’s very possible James carves out a role for himself in Kansas City as a trusted slot presence for superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
If James turns out to be just that for the Chiefs, then his one-year, $1.08 million deal with the defending Super Bowl champions will be one of the NFL’s best bargains in 2023.
Twitter Reacts to Richie James’ Efforts
Twitter users reacted to Richie James’ efforts during the first public training camp practice.
“Richie James probably hasn’t been talked about enough for the #Chiefs at WR,” BJ Kissel of Kansas City Sports Network wrote. “Good to see plays like this at the start of camp. Seems like the timing is right.”
“KC fans he will surprise you! He took Toney’s job in NY and I’d expect him to do the same in KC tbh,” another user wrote.
“Football is so back! And Richie James will be super solid,” another user wrote.