New Chiefs WR ‘Stole The Show’ on Day 1 of Camp: Report

Sunday, July 23 was the first training camp practice that included Kansas City Chiefs veterans and rookies this summer.

According to multiple media outlets, new Chiefs receiver Richie James was the “biggest winner” of that first public training camp practice.

“While second-round picks Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore have the most to prove over the next month, it was veteran free agent addition Richie James who stood out from the rest at the first public practice on Sunday,” Chiefs Wire’s John Dillon wrote.

“James stole the show with his crisp route running and sure hands, which will make him a trusted target for Patrick Mahomes when Kansas City takes the field in the preseason and beyond.”

Patrick Mahomes finds Richie James in traffic 👀 pic.twitter.com/bJDBUM51Ce — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 23, 2023

What to Know About Richie James

Richie James, 27, entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2018.

During his three seasons in San Francisco, he was rather quiet in terms of offensive production. In his first two seasons, he caught just 15 passes. However, he was much more involved in the return game, as he had 45 returns for a total of 339 yards as a punter returner and 43 returns for 1,008 total yards and 1 touchdown as a kick returner during the same timeframe according to Pro Football Reference.