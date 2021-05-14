Twitter Reacts to Troubling Video of Chiefs Rookie After KC Arrival

Nearly two weeks following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs rookie class took the field for the first time during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 14. A total of 29 players were back in action, including all six of the team’s draft picks, eight undrafted free agents, five tryouts and 10 players previously on the active roster.

The latter group included a surprise participant in last year’s third-round pick Lucas Niang, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Now technically in his second year post-college, the highly touted TCU offensive lineman is being officially listed as a rookie by the club, per The KC Star’s Sam McDowell.

After an offseason that saw the Chiefs overhaul nearly its entire offensive line, Niang and returning veteran Mike Remmers appear headed for a training camp battle to lock down the starting right tackle spot. Despite the overall promise the 22-year-old offers, some fans were troubled while watching Niang in his first on-field action with the Chiefs on Friday.

Twitter Expresses Concern Over Niang’s Weight

In a brief 35-second video captured by FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold Kuntz during Friday’s minicamp, Niang (No. 67) can be seen running short sprints, stretching and participating in position drills.

However, it was Niang’s size, specifically his weight, that caught the attention of some viewers on social media.

A look at Lucas Niang .. listed as 'R' on the Roster provided .. he finally gets to done the #Chiefs uniform after opting out last year. pic.twitter.com/YUzYR5fBFs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 14, 2021

“Looking a bit hefty not a big concern yet…,” wrote one Twitter user.

Niang looks like he’s 400 lbs. Good lord. https://t.co/cQA16rYDYN — Austin Embrey (@ace9021O) May 14, 2021

“What I was afraid is…and this is ANY player…anyone…is that if you opt out of an NFL season…you are OUT,” said another fan.

Not feeling great about Niang being so heavy. We desperately need him to be effect at RT. https://t.co/PWVoNRBMoO — Tony Sommer (@Tony_Sommer) May 14, 2021

I don’t want to make a judgment off of a 30 second video shot from a hundred yards away, but I don’t feel too…encouraged https://t.co/63KYiuF4qc — Arrowhead Live (@ArrowheadLive) May 14, 2021

For reference, the Chiefs officially list Niang at 6-foot-7 and 328 pounds, the same as his previous TCU football bio. Niang’s weight was also lighter than that of sixth-rounder Trey Smith, who comes in at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, but not more than the only other two offensive linemen in attendance: Creed Humphrey (320) and Darryl Williams (310).

In his predraft scouting report in 2020, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein described the former Horned Frog as a “dancing bear with good agility and a great football IQ” but noted that “he doesn’t carry his weight proportionally and looked heavier/slower in 2019, but he clearly has NFL starting talent.”

Niang Worked With Movement Specialist Last Season

In giving Niang the benefit of the doubt, the towering blocker did not have access to the Chiefs’ facilities or training staff all of last season, though he worked with BxMovement CEO and behaviorist Brett Yarris, as evidenced by a series of YouTube videos for Pro Football Network.

Beating the Long Arm with Kansas City Chiefs Lucas NiangMain Episode Highlight (9:09) In this episode of The (Bx) Movement Kansas City Chiefs rookie Offensive Tackle Lucas Niang joins Movement Behaviorist Brett Yarris to work on beating the popular pass rush move the "Long Arm". Using "chaining", "shaping" and other behavior analytic techniques, the guys work through every aspect on how to be successful.… 2020-12-03T14:41:06Z

Not to mention, Kansas City’s new Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is no small man either, standing at 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds.

Also worth mentioning, last year’s No. 2 overall pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young called Niang his toughest college opponent during a press conference last March.

Chase Young on toughest opponent: “The TCU tackle (Lucas Niang), my sophomore year, he was pretty good. I was a younger guy, that’s when I was really figuring out technique. Playing that game I definitely had to find out that I needed technique to win beyond my physical skills.” pic.twitter.com/f8NOjSXyOw — Ric Serritella (@RicSerritella) March 7, 2020

All in all, it’s far too early in the offseason to pass judgment on Niang’s status and outlook for 2021.

Upon conclusion of this weekend’s rookie camp, even more Chiefs players will take the field for three OTA workout sessions scheduled for May 25-27, June 1-3 and June 8-11 before mandatory minicamp kicks off on June 15.

