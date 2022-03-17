Broncos QB Russell Wilson Issues Challenge to Chiefs

Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. ET marked the official time in which the Denver Broncos completed a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson appeared in front of Broncos media for the first time the same day, expressing his thoughts on joining Denver.

“But to come here, come to a winning organization, so much winning tradition, so much excellence, I was really excited about it,” Wilson said.

“Once I met with [general manager] George [Paton] and coach [Nathaniel] Hackett, I was like, ‘OK this could work for a long time.'”

At age 33 and with nine Pro Bowl nods under his belt, what goals does Wilson have as he enters a new division in a new conference for the former NFC quarterback?

Win more, and at the highest level.

“My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that’s the plan,” Wilson said. “That’s the mindset. That’s why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.”





Wilson Indirectly Challenges Chiefs

While Wilson didn’t directly issue a challenge to the Kansas City Chiefs — who are coming of their sixth-straight AFC West title — if Wilson wants to accomplish the goals he mentioned in his introductory press conference with the Broncos, he’ll have to beat the Chiefs many times moving forward. And Denver is putting him in a good position to potentially do that.

Wilson has skill players like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Javonte Williams around him on offense. He also has a defense that ranked third in the NFL in total points allowed during the 2021 season (303), per Pro Football Reference, and also added pass rusher Randy Gregory this offseason. Meanwhile, Kansas City is still trying to fill holes in their secondary, defensive line, and right tackle, among others.

The Broncos haven’t beaten the Chiefs since 2015, which was when Peyton Manning was under center for Denver. But that could very well change with the new regime in Denver, with former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett now the head coach of the Broncos. However, Kansas City still has Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, a strong offensive line, Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, and many other quality players that helped them make a fourth-straight Conference Championship appearance last season.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs’ Future in AFC West

Between the blockbuster trade by the Broncos to acquire Wilson, along with other moves in the AFC West, like the Los Angeles Chargers trading for Khalil Mack and signing J.C. Jackson, and the Las Vegas Raiders signing Chandler Jones, there are mixed reactions in regard to the fate of the Chiefs moving forward.

Twitter users shared their thoughts on Kansas City’s standing in the AFC West moving forward following Wilson’s first press conference as a Bronco.

“The Chiefs are so confident that while the Broncos add Russell Wilson and Randy Gregory, the Chargers add Khalil Mack and JC Jackson and the Raiders add Chandler Jones, two of their first three moves are resigning their fullback and backup QB lol,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Chiefs fans, Your time is up. Russell Wilson will now run the division for the next 10 years. Accept your place and prepare to battle the Chargers for 2nd place,” another user wrote.

“I love Russell Wilson and he’s a first ballot HOF quarterback but the Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since 2015 and they are in the same division with the Chargers, Raiders and some guy named Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The climb will be steep. difficult and uphill,” another user wrote.