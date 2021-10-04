Former Pro Bowler Bashes Chiefs’ Defense, Offers to Un-Retire

The Kansas City Chiefs defense has been one of the worst defenses in the NFL through four weeks of regular-season play. This was evident against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 when second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 387 yards — a career-high — and two touchdowns in the 42-30 shootout win for the Chiefs.

Kansas City’s defense, which has been bailed out by nine total touchdowns from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the team’s two wins this season, has been criticized heavily for their lack of quality play this season. Most recently, the criticism has been administered to them in the shape of an offer from one former NFL Pro Bowler, who says he’s willing to un-retire to help them.

Ryan Clark: I’ll Un-Retire to Help Chiefs Defense

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark, who is now an NFL analyst for ESPN, took a shot at the Chiefs’ defense on Monday, October 4, by saying he could help Kansas City defensively despite being washed up.

“Gonna dust them off and go tryout for the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense,” Clark wrote on Twitter. “Yea, I’m super washed but they can’t be real particular right now. Every able body deserves a proper look. See you guys on Tuesday. Gonna practice these 40 starts, and work my pedal.”

Clark Highlights Chiefs’ Struggles

While Clark is clearly joking about un-retiring, his remarks highlight the struggles that Kansas City is having on the defensive side of the football.

The Chiefs defense ranks 32nd in the league in total points allowed through four weeks, 30th in rushing yards allowed, and 27th in passing yards allowed, according to ESPN. They are 31st in yards per carry allowed (5.4), and 30th in average yards per completion (8.8).