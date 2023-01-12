Comedian Details Patrick Mahomes Wiping Out Venue of Coors Light

We already know that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a fan of Coors Light, hence why he was given a Coors Light birthday cake for his 25th birthday back in 2020. But apparently, Mahomes likes it so much that he puts it down like water, based on a story told by comedian Andrew Santino.

Santino joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast recently and went into detail about a night in which Mahomes came to one of his shows in Dallas, Texas, and Mahomes wiped the venue out of Coors Light.

“He came for the first show, and he was like ‘Man so f*ckin’ fun,’ and he goes, ‘Alright, well then where do you want us now?’ And I was like, ‘Oh I’ll see you. I’m going to do the second show. You guys go have fun and I’ll see ya whenever.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I think we’re gonna stay for the second show.’

“I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I thought for sure he would dip but he’s like, no, we want to stay. And the server comes up to me she’s like, ‘That’s your party right?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, whatever I’ll take care of the bill like whatever it is,’ she’s like ‘No no, no we’re comping everything anyway, I just want to let you know like we have someone that’s going to get more Coors Light because Mr. Mahomes has finished all the Coors Light.”

Santino then gave an estimate as to how many Coors Lights Mahomes drank that night.

“I’m not kidding when I say this, maybe 13 the first show, and maybe 10 the second show…. And then we went out.”

Mahomes Reacts to Neutral Site for AFC Title Game

Part of the result of the NFL temporarily changing its rules after the Damar Hamlin incident in Week 17 is the AFC Championship Game potentially being played at a neutral site if Kansas City faces the Buffalo Bills in that game.

Mahomes was asked about having to potentially play an away game of sorts during the postseason even though the Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

“Nothing was going to be fair for anybody, I don’t think,” Mahomes said during his press conference on January 9. “It’s such a situation that we never encountered before. At the end of the day, I was so happy that [Buffalo Bills safety] Damar [Hamlin] was doing better. And that’s the most important stuff.

“So, him doing better and him being in a better spot, we were ready to do whatever scenario was going to happen. So, if that was a neutral site, if that was going there (to Buffalo), whatever it was. We were ready to just go out there and play. But we have to win our first game first. And so we’ll just worry about whoever we play in the first round for us.”

Twitter Reacts to Mahomes’ Comments on Neutral Site

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes’ comments on the Chiefs potentially playing at a neutral site for the AFC Championship Game.

