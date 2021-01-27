Bucs Receiver on Race Against Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill: ‘I’ll Take Me Over Anybody’

When the Kansas City Chiefs last played in Tampa Bay back in Week 12, the Buccaneers defense got an up-close look at the devastating speed of WR Tyreek Hill.

Widely considered the fastest player in the NFL, “The Cheetah” torched a young, but talented Bucs secondary in the 27-24 win to the tune of 269 yards and three touchdowns on 13 catches, with an NFL-record 210 yards coming in the first half alone. Hill will next look to help his team to another victory on February 7 in Super Bowl LV. However, he may have some competition for title of “fastest player on the field” — at least according to one Buccaneers counterpart.

In an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday morning, Bucs second-year wideout Scotty Miller was asked how he would perform in a foot race against Hill.

“Oh, I’m taking me every day of the week,” Miller told host Dan Patrick. “I’ll take me over anybody. Tyreek [Hill] is unbelievable. Super quick. Unbelievable talent. But if we’re talking about a race, I’ve got all the confidence in myself going up against anybody.”

When asked if he also believes himself to be the fastest player in the NFL, Miller’s response was straight to the point.

“Yes, sir.”

Miller’s Claim Draws Quick Response From Hill, Others on Social Media

Within two hours of the clip hitting social media, Hill took to Twitter with a complimentary, but possibly tongue-in-cheek response to Miller’s claims.

Hell of a player good for him ☺️ https://t.co/CWNNdOoQiV — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 27, 2021

Others from around the football world have also begun to chime in on the idea.

#Bucs WR Scotty Miller says he believes he's the fastest player in the NFL. Says he can beat Tyreek Hill in a race on @dpshow Miller is wrong. pic.twitter.com/w1FdRZhSqp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 27, 2021

When I sing in the shower I believe I’m the lead singer for Earth Wind and Fire. https://t.co/t4o6nyAgwm — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 27, 2021

Tyreek is taking a lesson from the Mahomes' school of public comments prior to a game. https://t.co/t9UzlvipR9 — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) January 27, 2021

Miller Ran a 4.36 at His 2019 College Pro Day

Neither Hill nor Miller — selected in the fifth and sixth rounds of their respective drafts — attended the NFL Scouting Combine during their pre-draft process. Instead, the speedsters elected to put on a show at their college pro days.

While pro day times bring more skepticism due to the tendency of schools to potentially embellish numbers to boost their players’ draft stock, history settles the debate on this one.

In 2019, Miller officially clocked a 4.36-second 40-yard-dash time at Bowling Green, according to NFL Combine Results. Though the mark is contested in some other places, such as Miller’s NFL.com prospect profile which cites a 4.39 seconds.

At his West Alabama pro day in 2016, Hill nearly bested Miller’s impressive time by a full tenth of a second, clocking in at 4.29 seconds, per NFL Combine Results. Only Henry Ruggs of the Las Vegas Raiders (4.27 seconds in 2020) has logged a faster official time leading up to the draft.

Hill & Miller Put on Impressive Displays During Conference Championship Weekend

The 26-year-old Chiefs star, now a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler in as many seasons, has been on the receiving end of these types of claims since entering the league in 2016. After Hill knocked off Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and fellow All-Pro Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson in a foot race last July, Marquise Goodwin and Adam Schefter (jokingly, of course) are some of the names still awaiting their shot at the throne.

While competitors will be competitors, here are just a few recent examples of the beast Miller and others are up against in Hill, including this nine-yard slant he turned into a 71-yard gain during Sunday’s AFC Championship win:

Tyreek Hill reached a top speed of 20.76 MPH on this 71-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes, Hill's 12th play reaching 20+ MPH this season, most in the NFL. Hill gained 65 yards after catch, +55 over expected, the 4th-most YACOE on a play this season.#BUFvsKC | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/1oadTfcyrV — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 25, 2021

Tyreek was the only one catching Damien Williams on this 91-yard TD 🤣 (via @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/eDDWHS62wn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2019

All of Tyreek Hill's touches against the Bucs in Week 12 pic.twitter.com/eN6uPU6qbe — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) January 25, 2021

However, Miller’s quickness was also on full display over the weekend, highlighted by his 39-yard dagger of a touchdown to end the first half against the Green Bay Packers.

Nope, not kidding!!!!! It’s what I do!!!!!! Super Bowl, let’s gooooooooooo⚡️🛴 https://t.co/6RYNVeOuLW — Scotty Miller (@MillerTime___10) January 25, 2021

There’s also this clip of Miller — nicknamed “Scooter” — on his Barrington, Illinois high school track team, shared by Pat McAfee.

Scotty Miller can SCOOT SCOOT 💨💨 pic.twitter.com/6AcwdSWjnI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 25, 2021

Perhaps the hypothetical race would be much closer than the stat sheet from the last time the conference champions met on the field.

