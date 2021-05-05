Chiefs Sign Versatile Ex-Broncos & Eagles Defensive Back: Report

After not spending any picks on a defensive back during NFL draft weekend, many wondered if the Kansas City Chiefs were leaving a door open to re-sign former starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who remains a free agent for the taking. On Wednesday, May 5, general manager Brett Veach helped provide some clarity on the direction of the secondary with a new signing, albeit likely not the one Chiefs Kingdom was initially hoping for.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs have agreed to a one-year contract with former Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Will Parks. According to the NFL insider, the deal is worth up to $1.13 million for the 2021 season.

Chiefs are giving Will Parks a one-year deal worth up to $1.13 million. https://t.co/8OwLP6l55n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2021

Parks Spent 5 Seasons With Broncos

Will Parks Highlights! Welcome To Kansas City!!Will Parks Highlights! Welcome To KANSAS CITY 2021-05-05T18:30:57Z

The 26-year-old Parks originally entered the league in 2016 as a sixth-round pick (No. 219 overall) of the University of Arizona, where he spent the first four years of his career with the Broncos before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles last March and ultimately landing back in Denver in December 2020.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pounder has compiled 180 combined tackles, 13 pass breakups, four interceptions and 2.0 sacks across 72 games (18 starts). While his role in Kansas City is up in the air for the time being, Parks has previously played all over the secondary, including slot cornerback and safety, plus extensive experience on special teams.

Will Parks played 314 defensive snaps last season with Eagles and Broncos allowing a 101.4 passer rating. Chiefs need depth and competition at slot corner, and Parks brings that. https://t.co/U2X4Mnx3qN — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) May 5, 2021

Minutes before Schefter’s initial report, Parks shared his reaction to joining the Chiefs on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of Tyrann Mathieu’s locker.

CHIEFS KINGDOM —> LETS GET IT!!!! ITS ON FOR EVERYBODY!!! I ain’t got no rap!!!! TIME TO WORK AND WIN A CHIP!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Hd0haKcxo — William (@PhillyWill11) May 5, 2021

“CHIEFS KINGDOM —> LETS GET IT!!!! ITS ON FOR EVERYBODY!!! I ain’t got no rap!!!! TIME TO WORK AND WIN A CHIP!!!!”

Shortly after, Parks let off another excited Twitter rant in response to Schefter.

“BIG ZAN ABOUT TO GO CRAZY IN THE KINGDOM. I DON’T HAVE NO RAP FOR ANYBODY. IM READY. LEAVE ME ALONE. IM RAPPED OUT. IM READY TO GO CRAZY.,” Parks wrote.

It’s safe to say the sixth-year veteran is ready to get to work with his new teammates. Presently, the Chiefs’ cornerback group is headlined by L’Jarius Sneed, Charvarius Ward, Rashad Fenton and DeAndre Baker while Mathieu, Juan Thornhill, Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts patrol the safety spots.

Chiefs Also Signing Ex-49ers Wide Receiver

Kansas City added a second playmaker on Wednesday, this time on the other side of the ball. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Chris Finke.

“’The Slippery Fox’ impressed on the pro day circuit, catching balls for the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Ian Book, and now gets his shot with Patrick Mahomes,” Pelissero tweeted.

The 5-foot-9, 186-pound slot receiver and return man went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 before bouncing between the 49ers practice squad last season. Finke, who ran a 4.5-second 40-yard-dash at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, posted 1,251 yards and eight touchdowns during his four-year stint with the Fighting Irish.

While the signings have yet to be confirmed by the team, Parks and Finke are expected to round out the Chiefs’ 90-man offseason roster, meaning at least one player will need to be cut or moved should Kansas City sign someone else in the coming days or weeks.

According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor on Wednesday, “There’s still a possibility the Chiefs sign Bashaud Breeland, but nothing is imminent.”

