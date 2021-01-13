Chiefs Sign Ex-Browns WR, Troubled ‘Hard Knocks’ Star: Report

Just days before the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round, the defending Super Bowl champions have added one of Cleveland’s most talented, but troubled playmakers in recent years to their roster.

According to Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Terez Paylor on Wednesday, the Chiefs have signed WR Antonio Callaway to a reserve/future deal.

The #Chiefs have signed WR Antonio Callaway to a reserve futures deal, a source tells @YahooSports. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) January 13, 2021

While the 24-year-old wideout won’t be suiting up for Kansas City this postseason or any time soon, the timing of the move is interesting given Sunday’s playoff matchup. Callaway is the second player the Chiefs have signed to an offseason contract in as many days after the team brought on former Washington State and Seattle Seahawks QB Anthony Gordon on Tuesday.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Red Flags Caused Callaway to Slide in 2018 NFL Draft

Callaway, who originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick (No. 105 overall) of the Browns in 2018, most recently played for his hometown Miami Dolphins earlier this season, catching two passes for 20 yards in five games before being waived on December 21. For his career, Callaway has posted 53 receptions, 695 yards and five touchdowns, all during his rookie campaign in Cleveland.

The Florida product has been docked for his maturity issues dating back to his college days. While Callaway possessed all the talent of a top draft pick, including 4.41 speed, sexual assault accusations and a positive marijuana test at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine were just a couple of the contributing factors that led to his draft-day slide.

A 2018 NFL.com scouting report outlined his initial red flags in even greater detail:

He faced a sexual assault trial between his freshman and sophomore year but was cleared of those charges before the 2016 season by admitting during the hearing he was “so stoned” he did not want to have sex with anyone. He was also cited for marijuana possession in May 2017 as a passenger in a car stopped because the driver wasn’t wearing his seat belt; he pled no contest to possession of paraphernalia in July 2017. Calloway never played in 2017 because of his involvement in a credit card fraud scheme with other teammates. Instead of looking for reinstatement or a transfer, he decided to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Coincidentally enough, it was ex-Chiefs and Browns general manager John Dorsey who ultimately took a flier on Callaway, who NFL.com previously compared to Florida teammate and current Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson.

Antonio Callaway's only full NFL season (his rookie year) was statistically very similar to (and actually slightly more productive than) Mecole Hardman's in 2020. This is a worthy risk-free flyer on a player who possesses talent, but has had maturity issues in the past. — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) January 13, 2021

Callaway’s Early NFL Career Derailed by Off-Field Issues

As a rookie, a traffic stop resulting in citations for a suspended license and marijuana possession — charges that were later dismissed — was amplified by the presence of HBO’s Hard Knocks, which captured a candid exchange between Callaway, Dorsey and then-head coach Hue Jackson after the first-year wideout failed to proactively inform the team of his wrongdoing.

Hard Knocks : Cleveland Browns – The Antonio Callaway Incident Traffic StopHard Knocks: Cleveland Browns – The Antonio Callaway Incident Traffic Stop SUBSCRIBE : https://www.youtube.com/user/Donnards VIDEO SOURCE: https://youtu.be/mi-X-3XDE7U Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Antonio Callaway has trouble during training camp and is pulled over by police officers in the suburb of Strongsville. Hard Knocks captures the scene in Episode 2 featuring the Cleveland Browns. KEEP UP WITH… 2018-08-15T19:42:06Z

After apologizing in front of his teammates following the incident and telling them, “It won’t happen no more,” Callaway again found himself in hot water the next summer.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder, who also showed up to training camp out of shape that year, according to then-offensive coordinator Todd Monken, was found in violation of the league’s substance abuse policy and suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season. The Browns would later part ways with Callaway in mid-November after four games of middling production.

Now, it’s Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his staff who will get to see if the talented receiver can put it all together this offseason.

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!