Chiefs Sign QB Drawing Comparisons to Ex-Broncos Starter: Report

Barring injury, there won’t be anyone besides Patrick Mahomes taking meaningful snaps under center for the Kansas City Chiefs anytime soon. Still, the team’s front office is doing its due diligence on depth options at the position following the 2021 NFL draft.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Saturday, May 1, the Chiefs have signed former SMU signal-caller Shane Buechele (pronounced BOO-shell) as a part of the club’s undrafted free agent class. The NFL insider, who described the 23-year-old as an “undersized playmaker in the Case Keenum mold,” also confirmed that the one-year deal includes a $160K base salary guarantee, plus a $15,000 signing bonus.

The #Chiefs gave Shane Buechele a $15,000 signing bonus plus a $160,000 base salary guarantee, per source. He was in demand, and Kansas City won out. https://t.co/BC8ikqeNLm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Buechele introduced himself to Chiefs Kingdom on Twitter shortly after agreeing to a deal on Saturday, writing, “I’m excited to join a GREAT organization and ready to get to work!”

What’s up #ChiefsKingdom ‼️

I’m excited to join a GREAT organization and ready to get to work! pic.twitter.com/BK7RjyCON6 — Shane Buechele (@BGShaneBuechele) May 2, 2021

Buechele ‘Resilient’ But Lacks Prototypical NFL QB Traits

In his scouting report on NFL.com, draft analyst Lance Zierlein accurately pegged the former Mustangs team captain as a potential priority free agent, but didn’t inspire much confidence in terms of the rookie’s translatable on-field skills.

Resilient, undersized quarterback who lost his job at Texas but ended up putting together a nice two-year run at SMU. While Buechele was productive and won games, he lacks the mobility, size and arm strength teams typically look for out of a pro quarterback. He has a good football IQ, which gives his draft hopes some life, but ultimately, it will be difficult to stick around.

Shane Buechele SMU Highlights ||| “Heart of a Mustang” 2020-12-19T20:07:55Z

The comparison to Keenum may be an apt one, especially given Buechele’s 6-foot, 210-pound frame, which comes within one inch and five pounds of the journeyman quarterback. Also an undrafted Texas native, the 33-year-old Keenum has stuck around the league for nine seasons with six different teams — most recently with the Cleveland Browns in 2020. His peak came in 2017-18 when he posted 7,437 yards, 40 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in 30 starts between the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos.

Buechele will now join a Chiefs’ quarterbacks room headlined by Mahomes, with veteran Chad Henne and ex-Seattle Seahawks tryout Anthony Gordon waiting in the wings.

Chiefs Sign 6 Other Postdraft Free Agents

After adding six new faces to the roster via the draft, Kansas City quickly brought on another half dozen undrafted players on Saturday, in addition to Buechele:

Western Kentucky safety Devon Key (per Pelissero)

BYU linebacker Zayne Anderson (per Sam McDowell)

Southern Alabama linebacker Riley Cole (per Sports Trust Advisors)

Nebraska defensive back Dicaprio Bootle (per Sean Callahan)

Louisville cornerback Marlon Character (per Exclusive Sports Group)

Georgia defensive end Malik Herring (per Georgia Football)

Outside of the SMU quarterback, all six other additions came on the defensive side of the ball, including three players in the secondary. Based on the publically available financial details thus far, it is Herring who secured the next-largest signing bonus of the group with $125K in total guarantees, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

However, the Georgia edge rusher will likely miss most, if not all, of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL during a practice leading up to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in late January.

READ NEXT: Chiefs Sign Ex-49ers & Vikings Dual-Threat Running Back

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!