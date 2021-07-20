Chiefs Sign Veteran Pass Rusher as Potential Frank Clark Replacement: Report

With the availability of Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark up in the air heading into training camp, the Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face to bolster the depth along the defensive line.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday, July 20, Kansas City is reuniting with defensive end Alex Okafor on a one-year contract. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately made available.

Free agent pass-rusher Alex Okafor is signing back with the #Chiefs, source said. He gets a 1-year deal and will return to KC, his home for the last two seasons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2021

The move comes less than 24 hours after free agent pass rush target Melvin Ingram elected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite receiving interest from the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, per Rapoport on Monday.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Okafor Likely to See Increased Role in 2021

The 30-year-old veteran now enters his ninth season in the NFL, and third straight with the Chiefs. Okafor’s production took a slight dip in 11 games last season compared to 2019 — during which he started nine of 10 contests — though he again missed nearly one-third of the season due to multiple hamstring injuries.

After posting 5.0 sacks in 2019, 2.0 of Okafor’s 3.0 sacks in 2020 didn’t come until the final two weeks of the year and fell well short of his career-best mark (8.0) with the Arizona Cardinals back in 2014. With Clark now facing up to three years of jail time for a felony gun charge stemming from a March 12 traffic stop, Okafor brings a level of experience not present within the Chiefs’ current edge group outside of 2017 first-rounder Taco Charlton, who has 44 games (12 starts) under his belt to date.

Despite the versatility of Chris Jones, who according to NFL insider Jay Glazer will be utilized more as an edge rusher this season thanks to the presence of newcomer Jarran Reed, Okafor is a logical candidate to see a bump in playing time pending the outcome of Clark’s legal situation.

While Ingram’s price tag was likely a factor that forced general manager Brett Veach to move on, the Chiefs could still be in the market for a more budget-friendly free agent prior to the start of training camp on July 27. The more likely scenario, however, is Kansas City lets the competition play out with its young group of edge defenders, including this year’s raw fourth-round selection Joshua Kaindoh and last year’s fifth-rounder Mike Danna.

READ NEXT: Chiefs CB Deandre Baker Shows Off Terrific Progress From Broken Leg [LOOK]

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!