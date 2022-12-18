JuJu Smith-Schuster Calls Out Chiefs Offense for Slow Start vs. Texans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster called out the Chiefs offense for their slow start to their overtime win against the Houston Texans in Week 15.

“Man, we gotta come out stronger and faster,” Smith-Schuster told NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe after the game. “We were a little sluggish at the beginning of the game. But for us — as the offensive side — I know that Pat [Mahomes], I know that Andy [Reid], they want us to finish out, you know, put points on the board.”

Chiefs Started Slow Against Texans

What Smith-Schuster — who caught all 10 of his targets for 88 yards against the Texans and had a second half fumble — is referring to is the fact that Kansas City only scored on 1 of its first 5 offensive drives in Week 15. The 4 drives that didn’t end with points scored ended with 3 punts and a fumble lost by Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco.

That type of low offensive success rate to start the game isn’t what was expected from the Chiefs, who are battling for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, against Houston, who has competed hard the last several weeks but still sport a 1-12-1 record. But that’s what happened, and was part of what led to Kansas City going to overtime with the Texans, who currently have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs won their seventh consecutive AFC West Title with the win over Houston, and are competing for the top spot in the AFC with the Buffalo Bills (11-3), who currently own the tiebreaker over Kansas City.

The Chiefs’ final three games of the regular season are home games against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos respectively followed by a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Beating Texans in OT

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs beating the Texans in overtime.

“I don’t want to hear another take this season AGAIN that the chiefs are going to win the Super Bowl,” one Twitter user wrote. “ENOUGH! Pats an mvp against the worst team in the league according to coach too. The kool aid is made in house.”

“Back to back weeks the defense has allowed a terrible team to score their season high on us,” another user wrote.

“Give credit to Carl Cheffers and his crew, and the Texans. They all played a tough game today,” another user wrote.

“Shouldn’t have been that close of a game. Something(s) is/are broke. Please fix them. if not, we’re not going to get past the 1st playoff game,” another user wrote.

“What we have learned: Pacheco is great but McKinnon is rb 1, butker is declining so in any situation that is 4th and 5 or less trust mahomes first THROWING THE BALL, if we didn’t have that trash play call on 3rd and 4 first drive in ot, mahomes would’ve played a perfect game overcoming mistakes,” another user wrote.

“I win is a win but I’m still very frustrated with the way the Chiefs played today. We can’t expect to go far in the playoffs if we keep turning the ball over and getting all those penalties. Please clean it up!!!!” another user wrote.