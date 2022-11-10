WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Issues Thoughts on Staying With Chiefs After 1-Year Deal

One of the best deals amongst the Kansas City Chiefs’ free agent signings this offseason is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster, 26, joined the defending AFC West champions on a one-year, $3.25 million deal with an additional $7.5 million incentives this offseason after a rocky start to his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

JuJu has elite traits but has not turned those traits into production on the football field over the last couple of seasons, whether it be because of injury, poor quarterback play, or both. So, he signed essentially a one-year, prove-it deal with the Chiefs so he could catch passes from Patrick Mahomes in hopes of rejuvenating his career. And so far, he has.

Through his first eight games as a Chief, Smith-Schuster recorded 44 receptions on 60 targets for 582 yards and 2 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. Momentum is in his favor as well, as JuJu has recorded his highest single-game totals this season in targets (12), catches (10), and receiving yards (124) over the past 3 games, as well as scoring his 2 touchdowns in that same time span.

Smith-Schuster has thrust himself into the No. 1 receiver role in Kansas City and the No. 2 option in the passing game behind tight end Travis Kelce. That’s a bargain rate for the Chiefs, who have a potential 1,100-yard receiver on their team for roughly $10 million this season.

But what happens after this season?

Entering a very weak free agent class next offseason would be advantageous to JuJu, as he could potentially get overpaid by a team that is desperate to add a talented veteran at that position. However, Kansas City gives Smith-Schuster one of the best chances on the field for success, and they could also pay him well, albeit not at the market rate.

JuJu Addresses Staying in KC

Speaking to the media on November 10, Smith-Schuster was asked if he wanted to stay in Kansas City after his one-year deal is up.

“I would love to stay here, to be honest,” JuJu said, via Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report. “This offense is unbelievable, the coaching staff is unbelievable. If it was up to me, of course, why not?

Twitter Users Reacts to JuJu’s Comments

Twitter users reacted to JuJu saying he’d like to stay in Kansas City.

“JuJu was extremely loyal to PIT when he was there too. Wonder if it takes market value to bring him back or not,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Do you guys think Juju priced himself out of Kansas City? I don’t see a team out there throwing him a major bag,” another user wrote.

“Oh man lol. My least favorite thing in sports. ‘If it was up to me I’d stay.’ Bro it’s on you to stay Brett Veach WILL offer you a contract,” another user wrote.

“My dynasty team would appreciate it. Please let him know that,” another user wrote.

“(Brett) Veach get it done. Chiefs will have the cap space,” another user wrote.

“Chiefs fans gonna be mad at JuJu when he doesn’t sign for 12 dollars and a bag of chips,” another user wrote.