Chiefs Give Update on Key Starter Injured vs. Bengals

During the first quarter of the AFC Championship rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was injured after attempting to tackle Bengals running back Samaje Perine.

L'Jarius Sneed couldn't get up after this hit. Was concerned about a neck injury until the broadcasters said he was allowed to "wobble" to the tent, no back board. A stinger doesn't make you wobble. Most likely a #concussion, so he won't return. If he does, I'll have questions. pic.twitter.com/fhycijrv3h — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) January 29, 2023

After being attended to by the training staff on the field and then working his way to the blue medical tent on the sideline, Sneed went to the locker room. It was announced afterwards that he was being evaluated for a concussion.

CB L’Jarius Sneed is being evaluated for a concussion. pic.twitter.com/7iEcgYJFos — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

With two minutes left before halftime, the Chiefs then announced that Sneed (concussion) was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

As a starter and one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, losing Sneed is a massive blow to Kansas City’s defense. Without him in the lineup, the Chiefs will rely on rookies Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Joshua Williams to shoulder the workload in the cornerback room.

Twitter Reacts to Sneed’s Injury

Twitter users reacted to Sneed’s injury during the AFC Championship.

“Next man up, I hate this happened to L’Jarius, but our rooks are the best,” one Twitter user wrote.

Next man up, I hate this happened to L'Jarius, but our rooks are the best — Xerosolar 🦊 (@jules_vonjewels) January 29, 2023

“Hate to see that. I wish players would stop diving headfirst like that,” another user wrote. “I watched the [Ryan] Shazier play and don’t want to ever see that again.”