Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed in Hot Water After Unpenalized Hit in Week 7

The NFL has dished out fines for illegal actions that took place in Week 7, and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was the recipient of one of them.

Sneed was fined $5,214 for a hit to Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s head in Kansas City’s 27-3 loss in Week 7, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined #Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed $5,214 for a hit to #Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s head on an interception last week. No flag was thrown, and the turnover stood. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 30, 2021

During the game, Sneed was not penalized for the hit, and on that same play an interception occurred and the turnover stood despite what is now considered an illegal hit.

#Chiefs LB Willie Gay intercepts Ryan Tannehill to put a stop to Tennessee's drive. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/WHdUNefFhP — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 24, 2021

Sneed Having Sophomore Slump

As a fourth-round draft pick by Kansas City in 2020, Sneed had a strong rookie campaign. He recorded seven passes defended, three interceptions, and allowed just a 53.4 passer rating on throws in his direction during his first year in the NFL, per PFF. However, Sneed has not had the same type of success during his sophomore season.

Through seven games this season, he has allowed a 145.1 passer rating on throws in his direction and has a 44.4 coverage grade by PFF, which ranks sixth-worst among all cornerbacks graded by the analytics company. Sneed’s poor play in 2021 is part of the reason why the Chiefs are 28th in the league in total passing yards allowed (1,930) and 26th in passing yards per game allowed (275.7), according to ESPN.

Spags on Giants, Daniel Jones

In Week 8, the defending AFC champions take on the New York Giants, who are coming off a big 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke about Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who is New York’s leading rusher through seven games.