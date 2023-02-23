$130 Million QB Says He Will Beat Chiefs in 2024 Super Bowl

T

he Kansas City Chiefs are already the 2024 Super Bowl favorites, but one player on a team with long adds to compete in that Super Bowl is already calling his shot.

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, revealed on her podcast “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford” that Matt believes the Rams will not only play in the 2024 Super Bowl against the defending Super Bowl champions but will beat them.

“We ended up going to Coach McVay’s house for the last part of the game (Super Bowl), and you could see the hunger [in the guys faces],” Kelly said on the February 14 episode at about the 5:50 mark.”We left that house and Matt was like, ‘We’re gonna beat them in the Super Bowl next year.”

Stafford, Rams Have Many Hurdles to Overcome

Los Angeles entered the 2022 season as the defending Super Bowl champions. Yet, some injuries paired with overall poor play caused the team to finish the 2022-2023 regular season with a 5-12 record, which was good for third place in the NFC West and set an NFL record for the most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion, per CBS Sports.

Rams 2021: Win Super Bowl

2022: set new record for most losses (11) by a reigning Super Bowl Champion in NFL history pic.twitter.com/ObtQqOw5Qb — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 2, 2023

The Chiefs played at home against the Rams on November 27 and defeated them 26-10. At that point in the season Stafford was already sidelined and Bryce Perkins was the quarterback for that game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Last season, Stafford played in nine games and completed 68% of his passes for 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference. A spinal cord contusion is what ultimately placed him on injured reserve on December 3 and put into question Stafford’s future in the NFL.

Despite suffering a scary injury less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, Stafford has no plans to retire and wants to fully participate in offseason activities. But even if he’s fully healthy, the Rams need to figure out other problems on their roster, particularly ones linked to the quarterback position.

During the 2022-2023 season, the Rams offensive line surrendered 59 sacks which was the third-most in the NFL, per StatMuse. The poor play from that unit caused the offense to stall out consistently, especially early in the season, and will need to be fixed if the Rams wants any chance of bouncing back from a 5-12 record.

Los Angeles’ defense, despite having pricey players such as Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsay, and Leonard Floyd, ranked in the middle-of-the-pack in many defensive statistics. That can’t happen again in 2023 when those aforementioned players are accounting for $73 million of the team’s cap space next season.

Twitter Reacts to Stafford Calling His Shot

Twitter users reacted to Matthew Stafford saying the Rams will beat the Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

“Lol if the chiefs wouldn’t have choked away the AFCCG last year Stafford would have exactly 0 rings,” one Twitter user wrote.

Lol if the chiefs wouldn’t have choked away the AFCCG last year Stafford would have exactly 0 rings https://t.co/1KLiDcrUe4 — Tim Peternell (@TimPeternell) February 23, 2023

“Rams are going back to being a fringe wild card team, no shot those washed guys make it out of the first round, let alone make the playoffs,” another user wrote.

Rams are going back to being a fringe wild card team, no shot those washed guys make it out of the first round, let alone make the playoffs https://t.co/dXxeeNBfBc — Chiefs Turd Ferguson (@KCTurdFerguson) February 23, 2023

“I don’t think Matt is aware of what Patrick Mahomes has done to the NFC over the last 2 years,” another user wrote.