Chiefs Defensive Coordinator’s 2-Word Message to Team Ahead of Bills Game

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) are looking to get back in the win column against the Buffalo Bills (6-6) in Week 14.

While the Chiefs’ defense has emerged as one of the best in the league, they allowed a season-high 382 yards in their loss to the Green Bay Packers. Now, they need to shut down Bills superstar Josh Allen and an offense fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Speaking to reporters on December 7, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo revealed he emphasized one message to his players. Spagnuolo put photos up on the wall, like that of Hall of Famer Mike Singletary, to drive the point home. He also made a PowerPoint presentation.

Mike Singletary's eyes were the windows to his soul. #GoldJacketSpotlight 📹: @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/Av01Awr07K — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) March 19, 2023

“Eye discipline,” Spagnuolo said.

“We’re always talking about it. We can only go so far in training the eyes, I’m talking about the coaches,” Spagnuolo explained. “And at some point, it comes back to the player. We teach what you should look at before the snap. It’s up to them to actually look at that.”

“You can see it all around the league. Guys with wandering eyes looking, they lose coverage. They lose somebody.”

The Chiefs’ defense ranks 6th in the league in pass defense, according to Fox Sports, and 19th against the rush. If the Chiefs can get a better read on play action, it’ll be a tough day for the Bills offense.

“When an offense puts a play-action pass in, they’re trying to mess with your eyes,” Spagnuolo said. “They’re trying to show you one thing and have it be something else.”

Steve Spagnuolo Warned the Defense Not to Look Into Bills QB Josh Allen’s Eyes

While Spagnuolo discussed the importance of looking for tells on whether the offense is going rush or pass the ball, there’s one set of eyes that they shouldn’t look at, the quarterback’s. It’s their job to fake the defense out.

“That’s where sometimes guys get in trouble,” Spagnuolo said of looking at the quarterback’s eyes.

“Our side of the ball is all reactionary, right? Well, you’ve got to make sure you’re reacting to the right thing. We’re giving them all week long things that they should be looking at pre-snap, when the ball is snapped, and then go play. At that point, it’s up to them.”

With a dual threat like Allen, who’s 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, it’s hard to stop him even if the defense gets a good read. “He’s hard to bring down,” Spagnuolo said. “He’s such a big dude. I can’t find too many clips where he scrambles and slides. He turns into a fullback really… I think he’s an elite competitor.”

Chiefs Defense Should Get a Huge Boost Against the Bills With Nick Bolton’s Return

Nick Bolton is officially back! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WIvO0UMuow — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) December 9, 2023

The Chiefs announced on Saturday, December 9, that middle linebacker Nick Bolton was officially activated off injured reserve. Kansas City held a 6-1 record before Bolton suffered a dislocated wrist against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22.

Bolton’s return couldn’t come at a better time, since his replacement, Drue Tranquill (concussion), was ruled out against Buffalo. Considering the 23-year-old had his first full practice on Wednesday, it’s not clear how or if Bolton will be active on game day.

However, his presence is enough to give the defense a jolt. “I tell you what he provides,” Spagnuolo said. “He boosts me! I mean that. He’s an energy-giver. I know the guys feel that in the huddle… Everybody knows what he’s all about, what he brings, and how he communicates.”

To make room for Bolton on the roster, safety Bryan Cook, who hurt his ankle against the Packers, was placed on injured reserve.