Patrick Mahomes’ Trainer Claps Back at Tony Romo in Viral Post

When it was revealed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs, there was some pessimism regarding his status for the remainder of the playoffs.

A lot of that pessimism came from former NFL quarterback and CBS broadcaster Tony Romo, who suffered a similar injury during his playing days.

But Mahomes’ trainer made sure to clap back at the former Dallas Cowboys QB for doubting Mahomes.

“It’s challenging because when I did it (suffered a high-ankle sprain), I wasn’t able to actually play the next week. In other words, you can’t walk. You can play the day off,” Romo said while commentating the Bills-Bengals Divisional Round game, as transcribed by YardBarker. “So when it happened yesterday, I was like, ‘he’s going to play today. Tape it up. They’re going to go out there, adrenaline is going to kick in, he’s going to be fine. But the next day, he’s not going to be able to do anything. He’s going to be almost be on crutches on Wednesday.”

Romo then gauged what he felt the chances are of Mahomes playing in the AFC Championship.

“For what it looked like, I would tell you, for those of you thinking it’s 100 percent that he plays, it’s going to take a lot. Will he play? I think yes, he’s Patrick Mahomes, he’s young, but at the same time, I just don’t know for sure that he’s going to be able to be Patrick Mahomes. I can tell you right now he’s not going to have the same athleticism.”

Although Romo thinks Mahomes could suit up for the Conference Championships, he believes it will be a “huge challenge” for the superstar QB.

“I do think it’s a challenge for Mahomes to get ready for next weekend. It’s going to be a huge challenge. If he is back, I think that he’s not going to be near as athletic. However, Mahomes unathletic is the best pocket passer in the NFL. It’s him and [Joe] Burrow.”

Bobby Stroupe Claps Back at Tony Romo

Bobby Stroupe is a health, performance, and player development consultant that trains with Mahomes, which has made him well-known within Chiefs Kingdom.

Stroupe took to Twitter after it was announced that Mahomes would practice fully on Wednesday, January 29 to clap back at Romo.

“Guess Romo was wrong, huh,” Stroupe wrote.

Twitter Reacts to Stroupe’s Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Stroupe’s tweet directed at Romo.

“Romo doesn’t know or understand how you train,” one Twitter user wrote. “Patrick is a warrior but the way you train makes all the difference.”

“People not understanding…all the content you’ve posted about training for specific movement patterns, force changes, etc. the preparation leads to the end result,” another user wrote. “This is the culmination of training with science first in a sport specific manner. Good work, Bobby. Preciate you!”

“It helps that Patrick’s body is made of Mahomium. An element known for its indestructibility and (thanks to his trainer) flexibility…” another user wrote.

“Romo also said Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson would be sure fire superstars, soooo…” another user wrote.