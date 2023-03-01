Former Chiefs Dual-Threat DT Signs With AFC Squad: Report

A former member of the Kansas City Chiefs is re-upping with a team he spent part of the 2022 season with.

Ex-Chiefs defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth is re-signing with the Houston Texans, according to his agent, Brett Tessler.

My client Taylor Stallworth has agreed on a one-year deal to stay with the Houston Texans. 6th year D-Tackle played for the Chiefs and Texans last season and was with the Indianapolis Colts prior to that. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) February 28, 2023

Stallworth, 27, entered the NFL undrafted out of South Carolina in 2018. He made the New Orleans Saints’ initial 53-man roster that summer but would be waived not long after that. Stallworth then re-signed with the Saints practice squad on September 20, per Pro Football Reference.

Stallworth stayed in New Orleans for the remainder of the 2018 and 2019 seasons but was cut on August 4 of 2020. The veteran defender signed with the Indianapolis Colts on August 10 and would play in 32 games over the next two seasons in Indy. During the 2021 regular season, Stallworth recorded 12 quarterback hits and three sacks, according to Pro Football Reference.

During the 2021 season, Stallworth played a total of 331 defensive snaps, 217 of them being pass rush snaps and 114 being run defense snaps, per PFF. Stallworth’s snap share spoke to his ability within a strong Colts defense to be a helpful asset in the run and pass game.

In April 2022, the Chiefs signed Stallworth to a one-year deal. In six games last season with Kansas City, Stallworth recorded 1 QB hit in 73 total snaps played.

On December 6, Stallworth was released by the Chiefs. A day later he was claimed by the Texans. After playing just one game in Houston, Stallworth was placed on injured reserve on December 17.

Chiefs DT Room Heading Into 2023 Season

Heading into the 2023 offseason, defensive tackle is one of the top positions of need for the defending Super Bowl champions.

As it stands, All-Pro Chris Jones is the only defensive tackle on the Chiefs that is signed through the 2023 season that played a significant amount of snaps last season. Khalen Saunders, Brandon Williams, and Derrick Nnadi become unrestricted free agents on March 15, and Tershawn Wharton will be a restricted free agent.

Because of that, expect the Chiefs to not only sign interior defensive line help during free agency but also use at least one of their nine draft picks this year on that position as well. It’s also very possible Kansas City retains at least one of its pending free agent defensive tackles.

