Taylor Swift’s Comment About Chiefs HC Andy Reid Startled Travis Kelce

It’s been a wild season for the Kansas City Chiefs both on and off the field. In addition to Kansas City reaching their fourth Super Bowl in five years, tight end Travis Kelce‘s romance with Taylor Swift took the world by storm.

While Swift’s highly-publicized presence at games bothers a few “Dads, Brads, and Chads,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is a huge fan. He’s been a Swiftie long before Kelce ever met the “Cruel Summer” singer, which he loves to remind his superstar tight end.

During an appearance on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gary,” Reid explained how he first met Swift.

Reid, who was the Philadelphia Eagles head coach from 1999 to 2012. The 12-time Grammy winner is originally from Philadelphia, where the two were introduced by her father, Scott Swift.

Andy Reid celebrates taking the AFC crown. pic.twitter.com/8zLyN6IYQh — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

“Her dad played at [the University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. So I had met him there and her. That was the last thing Trav wanted to hear,” Reid added with a laugh, “that I knew her before him.” The 65-year-old’s favorite part was learning that Swift told Kelce the same story.

“She told him, ‘I know your coach.’ And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on!’” Reid recalled.

Reid noted that Kelce’s relationship with Swift has not affected the team. “She’s a good girl. I’m happy for Trav. And there has been no distraction that way at all. Trav’s handled it right, she’s handled it right and we just move forward. So it hasn’t been a problem at all.”

According to Front Office Sports, Swift joining Chiefs Kingdom has been fantastic for the team. “Swift has generated an equivalent brand value of $331.5 million for the Chiefs and the NFL, Apex Marketing Group tells FOS.”

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Praised Travis Kelce’s Incredible Catch Against the Ravens

TRAVIS KELCE TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/UjTV060Cq6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024



Kelce’s production tapered off in the back half of the regular season, he entered the playoffs having not scored a touchdown since Week 10. However, the All-Pro has been on fire during the playoffs. During the Chiefs’ 26-7 win against the Miami Dolphins Wild Card round, Kelce recorded 7 receptions for 71 yards. He tallied 5 catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce broke the record for most postseason touchdowns (17) by a QB-receiver duo (and counting). But that’s not the only record the tight end broke.

During the first half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, Kelce surpassed Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s NFL record by catching the most receptions (152) in postseason history. He entered halftime catching 9-of-9 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown. Kelce finished against Baltimore hauling in 11-of-11 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Reid said Kelce choosing to rest in the regular season finale did wonders for the 34-year-old both mentally and physically. During an appearance on Sports Radio 810 on January 29, it wasn’t Kelce’s incredible opening touchdown that impressed Reid, but his diving catch.

This angle of the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce catch is absolutely ridiculous! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mdgewXtOmc — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) January 29, 2024

“The fact that he laid out like that, and I’ve seen him do a lot of things, but I really haven’t seen that,” Reid said. “Parallel to the ground and two inches off the ground to make the catch, that’s tough without the ball hitting the turf. It was a great job by him”

Will Taylor Swift Watch Kelce & The Chiefs Play in the Super Bowl?

📹| Taylor giving high-fives at the game! 😁 pic.twitter.com/NXrQji1lJK — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 30, 2024



Immediately after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 17-10, fans had two questions. Will the Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions in the 2024 Super Bowl? And will Swift make it to Las Vegas for the big game?

While the Niners answered that question, clawing back from a 17-point deficit to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, Swift’s status is still up in the air. She is scheduled to perform her fourth consecutive “Eras” tour show in Tokyo on Saturday, February 10, one day before the Super Bowl.

However, with a 17-hour time difference, Swift can hop on her private jet immediately after the show ends and make it to Las Vegas with time to spare. If Swift flies out of Tokyo by midnight, she could land in Sin City on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. local time.