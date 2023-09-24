Fans Erupt Over Taylor Swift Sitting With Travis Kelce’s Mom at Chiefs Game

After weeks of rumors regarding a secret relationship between Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, T-Swizz put the rumors to rest with the ultimate gesture toward Kelce.

During the Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, Swift was seen standing in a suite alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, at Arrowhead Stadium while sporting the team’s colors.

Fans had a lot to say about Swift’s attendance, which would seemingly be in support of Kansas City’s star tight end.

“Knowing Taylor Swift is watching, Travis Kelce is going for 25 catches 377 yards 7 TDs in the first half,” one user wrote.

“Wow what a plot twist. We thought she was dating Travis Kelce this whole time, but she was actually dating Travis Kelce’s mom,” another user wrote.

“It’s all fun and games until they break up and she writes a whole album about him,” another user wrote.

“Is she standing next to donna kelce? damn travis already introduced her to the parents hes making moves,” another user wrote.

“Whatever happens, I hope they’re happy! Wish they had some privacy, but when you’re as loved as these two, it may be a bit difficult,” another user wrote.