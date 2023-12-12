Photo of Taylor Swift Kissing Travis Kelce After Chiefs Loss Goes Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs took a tough 17-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce executed what looked to be the game-winning touchdown pass, but the score was called back.

With 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard dart to Kelce, who lateraled the ball to wide receiver Kadarius Toney. But Toney lined up offsides and the incredible play was irrelevant.

While Taylor Swift‘s presence at games typically boosts the Chiefs’ performance, Kansas City couldn’t get it done. Win or lose, however, Swift has her man’s back. After the loss, she was able to put a smile on Kelce’s face. The All-Pro’s barber, Patrick Regan, shared photos on Instagram from his experience at Arrowhead on Monday, December 11.

Regan captioned the post, “Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav 🙌🏼❤️ I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game 🏈. ” The last picture showing Swift kissing Kelce quickly went viral on social media. One person commented, “That last photo didn’t just break the internet it broke ME.”

📷| Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K4mblgR2uY — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 11, 2023

During the game, CBS commentator Tony Romo accidentally called Swift Kelce’s “wife” during the broadcast, which sparked quite a reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter. Several fans wondered if Romo knew something that wasn’t yet public information. One woman posted, “Hold your horses, Romo! Let’s not Swiftly jump to conclusions!”

“As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift in the audience.” -Announcer Whoaaaaa, slow down Tony Romo, don’t get them married off just yet!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O7LC6E8k04 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 10, 2023

Swift has embraced the chance to attend Kelce’s games. “I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained to Time.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Remained Calm After His Historic Play was Overturned

"Craziest one that'll never count."@JoshAllenQB and @tkelce after a wild finish in Kansas City pic.twitter.com/DvjhJas5zx — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 12, 2023



While Mahomes was absolutely livid over the penalty on Toney, Kelce kept his composure. Bills quarterback Josh Allen approached Kelce after the game and said, “You’re a warrior, brother. That was the craziest play I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“Craziest one that’ll never count,” Kelce responded.

Before exiting the field to meet up with Swift, the All-Pro took the time to exchange jerseys with Bills tight end, Dalton Kincaid. The Bills rookie is a huge fan of Swift. Kincaid gave Kelce a friendship bracelet when he attended TE University this offseason, inspired by the singer. This happened a month before Kelce publicly lamented not being able to give Swift a friendship bracelet after attending her show in July.

Again I have been saying that Dalton Kincaid is definitely being compared to Travis Kelce and I was not even kidding about it pic.twitter.com/uIbnaG5Iy9 — Bills Revenge Sunday vs Dallas (7-6) (@SuperSenpaiZ) December 11, 2023

“I mean, I’m sure she’s upset,” Kincaid said of Swift after the game, per The Buffalo News’ Katherine Fitzgerald. “Maybe we’ll have a song written about the game.”

If Swift writes a song about this matchup, it may be a revenge ballad about Toney’s penalty.

Travis Kelce Is Planning Something Special for Taylor Swift’s Birthday

Swift turns 34 on December 13, and according to Life & Style magazine, he’s got something “special planned.”

Sources told the outlet, “He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends.”

Considering how much media attention the couple receives, it’ll be difficult to pull off any sort of surprise. With Swift’s “Eras” tour on break until February 2024, “Taylor and Travis are playing house right now,” an insider told Life & Style. “They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test.”

Swift is staying with the two-time Super Bowl champ at the $6 million mansion he purchased in October. The 17,000-square-foot home in Leawood, Kansas, sits on nearly 3.5 acres in a gated community.

“Even Taylor and Travis are surprised at how seamlessly they’ve been able to blend their lives. It’s been effortless.” While the outlet noted there are “whispers” of a possible proposal, only time will tell.