Detail on Taylor Swift’s New Chiefs Jacket Catches Fans’ Attention

When the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 25-17 on December 31, Taylor Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Swift rocked a custom-made Chiefs jacket designed by Jeff Hamilton at GEHA Field on New Year’s Eve. Kelce wore a nearly identical bomber jacket before last week’s game, which made fans wonder if she was wearing the tight end’s coat to the game.

They both wore the same jackets 😍😍 my favourite couple so far#HappyNewYear2024 pic.twitter.com/VUSo4kIYbF — jeena_m (@jeeena_m) December 31, 2023

However, after zooming in on the photos circling social media, eagle-eyed viewers noticed there was a personalized touch to the singer’s jacket. “Tay Tay” was embroidered near the right pocket, leading many people to believe the jacket might’ve been a Christmas gift from Kelce.

The varsity jacket, which features lambskin leather sleeves and premium wool, sells for $850 on Hamilton’s website.

Hamilton posted several photos and videos of Swift wearing his design on Instagram. The celebrity jacket designer’s post got a huge shout-out from Kelce. The All-Pro commented, “🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌” and “liked” another comment from a fan who asked, “Can you tell Taylor Swift I love her.”

After the game, during which the Chiefs clinched their eighth-straight AFC West title, Swift and Kelce attended a New Year’s Eve party in Kansas City.

Taylor and Travis 🎉 Happy New Year’s! pic.twitter.com/T3XmMm6d7r — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) January 1, 2024

As the clock struck midnight, Kelce and Swift shared a kiss at the party, photos of which quickly went viral on social media. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were also in attendance, along with several other Chiefs players and their partners.

The Chiefs Owners Love Having Taylor Swift Attend Travis Kelce’s Game



Swift, who’s attended nine Chiefs games this season, has been fully embraced by Mahomes, who considers Kelce like a brother to him. The two-time Super Bowl MVP told CBS Mornings of Swift, “Now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she’s part of the team.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer also received the stamp of approval from Gracie Hunt, whose father, Clark Hunt, is CEO and co-owner of the franchise. “First of all, I think we’re all so excited to see two such phenomenal people happy,” Hunt said during an appearance on Outkick the Morning.

“I mean, it’s so easy for us to cheer for and for the entire world to cheer for because they’re wonderful for each other, and it’s just been so fun to watch this love story unfold.”

“She is wonderful, beautiful, brilliant, all of the things,” Hunt told podcast host Charly Arnolt. “And it’s been so much fun to get to have her coming to Chiefs games.” The 24-year-old Chiefs heiress loves seeing the team’s fan base expand by Swift’s presence at Arrowhead, even if they’re only there to see the singer.

“Whatever reason you’re there for, I’m glad you’re there. And I’m glad you’re getting to experience the game that I fell in love with when I was little,” she said.

For Swift’s 34th birthday earlier this month, the Hunt family gifted the 12-time Grammy winner a crystal microphone Judith Leiber clutch. The bedazzled purse sells for $4,995.

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs Face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18

While the Chiefs win over the Bengals wasn’t pretty, it was enough for the Chiefs to finally punch their ticket to the playoffs. During the Week 17 matchup, Kelce recorded just three receptions for 16 yards. He needs just 16 more yards to notch his eighth consecutive season with over 1,000 yards.

The 34-year-old tight end will look to reach that mark when the Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in Week 18. However, the Chiefs are locked in at the No. 3 seed whether or not they can defeat the Chargers in their final regular season matchup.

Mahomes, who completed 72.4% of his passes for 245 yards and a touchdown agains the Bengals, knows the offense has a lot to work on before the postseason starts.

“It’s cool to win the AFC West, but obviously, dealing with some adverse situations over these last few weeks, and for our guys to respond against a good football team and to find a way to win even when the game wasn’t going our way at the beginning was special,” Mahomes told reporters. “I told the guys to celebrate it and enjoy it, but I mean our goal is obviously to continue to win, so we have to continue to build off of this momentum and get ready for the playoffs.”