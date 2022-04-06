Hall of Fame WR Says He Tried to Un-Retire to Join Chiefs in 2021

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, now 48 years old, announced on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, April 6, that he’s un-retiring to play football in the Fan Controlled Football League.

However, Owens also made it known that he tried to make a return to the NFL as early as 2021, and did so by “blowing up” Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s phone.

“I was blowing [Andy Reid’s] phone up through the course of the year, I’m like, ‘dude, bring me in,'” Owens said regarding him trying to join the Chiefs in the midst of the 2021 season. “They brought Josh Gordon in, and he didn’t do anything, and I’m like, “I can do what Josh Gordon was doing.”

Owens clarified his statement, saying that he didn’t mean to shed a poor light on Gordon, but instead brought him up to exemplify that he could bring a level of play that was, at the very least, as good as Gordon from a production standpoint. Owens also explained how the Chiefs could have used him in the red zone, which is an area Kansas City’s offense struggled in later in the season.

“I’m going to be open, I’m going to be a viable option, just as Travis Kelce will be at tight end, and Tyreek Hill,” Owens continued.

Owens played for Reid during his two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2004 to 2005.

Chiefs Looking for WR Help

Despite not taking Owens up on his offer last season, the Chiefs need and are seeking some additional wide receiver help.

Kansas City signed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason, with the latter signing taking place in wake of trading away Tyreek Hill. However, the Chiefs are still looking to add some high-level talent to their receiver room, which ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini detailed on March 29.

“You hear the word replenish, and that’s essentially what they’re trying to do. What the Chiefs, from what I can understand, in terms of replenish, is, they’re calling teams to see if — perhaps teams that we haven’t heard about — are interested in perhaps trading one of their top receivers to Kansas City,” Russini said during ESPN’s morning show, “Get Up!”

Twitter Reacts to Owens Trying to Join Chiefs

“Y’all remember when TO went to the Seahawks saying the same thing and he was dropping passes left and right. Got cut games later,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Josh Gordon didn’t know the system, I bet Gordon would beat TO in a race right now,” another user wrote.

“I genuinely like TO. That’s all. I think he could be some sort of a contributor even at almost 50 years old. I think he made some bad financial decisions when he was younger and could probably use the vet minimum for a season. It would be awesome to see him get a shot,” another user wrote.

“@Raiders better bring him in and let him train in the best facility in the world. TO never got to wear that silver and black,” another user wrote.

