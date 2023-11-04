Dolphins Make $75 Million Move Ahead of Chiefs Showdown

The Kansas City Chiefs’ international matchup against the Miami Dolphins was already one of the most hyped games of Week 9, however, things just got a little bit more competitive.

The Dolphins announced on Saturday, November 4 that they activated offensive tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve. In order to facilitate the move, Miami waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili.

Armstead, who signed a $75 million contract with Miami last year, stands to give Miami a major boost on offense before facing the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. The 32-year-old was placed on IR after injuring his knee against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

With Armstead active, it will mark the first time Miami will have the 6-foot-5, 305-pound left tackle and center Connor Williams playing together in over a month. The last time Miami had both offensive starters on the field, the Dolphins dismantled the Denver Broncos in a historic 70-20 win.

The Chiefs (6-2) matchup against the Dolphins (6-2) kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET at Deutsche Bank Park on November 5.

Chiefs Defense Is Looking to Throw Off Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s ‘Rhythm’

The highest graded QB vs the blitz this season: Tua Tagovailoa – 91.4 🐬 pic.twitter.com/WbWcQPgm8Z — PFF (@PFF) November 3, 2023



The Dolphins defense knows they face a huge challenge in shutting down Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Co. in Week 9.

Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen wrote, “Miami leads the NFL in total rushing yards (1,214), rushing touchdowns (16) and average yards-per-rush (5.9), and because of that viable threat, the Dolphins have tallied the third-most passing attempts off play-action (64) of any team in the league.”

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said, “This team has a lot of play-action rhythm passing. Everybody up front has to at least respect that it could be a run, and then, boom, all of the sudden, it’s a pass play and he’s getting the ball out really quick. We have to begin there. If there is a way [to] get the game one-dimensional, then we have the chance to [disrupt their offensive rhythm].”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Is Helping Guide Miami’s Defense on How to Shut Down the Chiefs’ Offense

Tyreek Hill says he has a specific TD celebration saved for the Chiefs game and it’s going to piss of some of his ex-teammates😂 pic.twitter.com/KVLoPala5c — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) November 4, 2023



Sunday’s matchup marks the first time the Chiefs will face wide receiver Tyreek Hill since he was traded to Miami last offseason. Hill, who became the first player in 52 years to reach 1,000 yards in the first eight games of the season, is obviously thriving in Miami.

The former Chiefs superstar wide receiver told reporters he’s helping the Dolphins defense learn how to shut down quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In order to stop the two-time Super Bowl MVP, Hill said you need to shut down tight end Travis Kelce.

“What I’ve been telling the guys to do is just find Kelce,” Hill said, per USA Today. “If you allow Kelce to get open, he’s like the energy of that team, although Pat is like all-world. But if he finds Kelce and Kelce just catches a 2-yard pass, he just somehow finds energy in that and gets that team going.”

Hill, however, is excited to see his former teammates. “I’m excited to see Pat, Kelce, things like that,” he said. “It’s going to be one of those things like backyard football with your brothers.”