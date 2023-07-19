Chiefs’ 3rd-Year Breakout Candidate Set to Miss Time, Says Andy Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs rookies and quarterbacks reported to training camp on Tuesday, July 18, and on the same day head coach Andy Reid had his first official press conference of the 2023 season.

During his presser, Big Red gave an injury update on third-year defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, who suffered a torn ACL during the 2022 season. Reid said that Wharton will begin training camp on the active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Because he is beginning camp on the PUP list, Wharton can be activated at any time between now and the regular season. However, if he remains on the PUP list when the regular season begins he will have to miss the first four games of the regular season.

Wharton, 25, entered the NFL undrafted out of Missouri S&T in 2020. He joined the Chiefs after the draft that year, and his athleticism helped him carve out a role in Kansas City’s defense as a rookie.

During his rookie season, Wharton played in all 16 regular season games and registered 27 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 quarterback hits, and 2 sacks while playing 48% of the team’s defensive snaps according to Pro Football Reference.

During the 2021 season, Wharton had similar production, as he recorded 29 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, and 2 sacks in 17 regular season games played. He also had 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 sack in three playoff games that season.

In the five games Wharton played prior to his season-ending injury in 2022, he registered 8 tackles, 4 quarterback hits, and 1 tackle for loss while playing 44% of the team’s defensive snaps, which ranked second-most among Kansas City’s defensive tackles last season.

Isiah Pacheco’s Status Unknown For Camp

Along with the update on Tershawn Wharton, Andy Reid was also asked about second-year running back Isiah Pacheco, who underwent offseason surgery for a broken hand and a torn labrum.

The chance does exist that Pacheco could begin training camp on the PUP list as well, but Reid said the team has yet to make a decision on that front.

“I think we’ll have enough time,” Reid said of Pacheco’s status. “Let’s see how this all goes. Curious to talk to him, I haven’t seen him yet, and likewise (Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Rick (Burkholder) is going to talk to him.”

Andy Reid: I Look At Plays Instead of Reading Books

Andy Reid was asked during his presser on July 18 how he spent his time off ahead of training camp. His answer was short but provided a glimpse into how passionate he is about the game of football.

“Some people read novels. I look at plays,” Reid said.

Twitter reacted to Big Red’s response.

