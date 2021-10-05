The Chiefs Are Ready to Unleash Josh Gordon: Report

After a week of having been on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, the defending AFC champions are ready to unleash veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon.
Kansas City is activating Gordon to the 53-man roster and is going to play in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, according to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Media.
What’s Led to This Point for Gordon?
Gordon was signed to Kansas City’s practice squad on Monday, September 27, with the intention of signing him to the 53-man roster once he was caught up to speed with the Chiefs’ playbook, per The Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope. Although he was not active for Kansas City’s Week 4 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Gordon was impressing the Chiefs enough to have in line to potentially play against the Bills in Week 5, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
“New Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon made quite an impression in his first week at his new job. So much so that Gordon may be promoted to the active roster next week, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on Sunday, October 3.
“A low-risk signing, Gordon could pay off quickly,” Rapoport continued. “He was described looking like a No. 1 receiver, 230 pounds and fast. One source said you would never know he’s 30. He has really flashed in practice.”
Outside of his physical prowess at the age of 30, Gordon’s potential ascendence to the active roster also has to do with picking up Kansas City’s playbook very quickly. Luckily, he had some familiarity with it.
“He’s also picked up the offense quickly, thanks in part to some similarities from what he ran in Cleveland when he first entered the league with the Browns,” Rapoport wrote. “Brad Childress was the offensive coordinator on that 2012 team, meaning some of the verbiage is the same.”
What Reid Said About Gordon’s Week 5 Status
Head coach Andy Reid was asked during his press conference on Monday, October 4, about Gordon potentially being promoted to the 53-man roster prior to the team’s Week 5 game. At that point, Reid was non-committal.
“Yeah I’m going to just see how he does this week and talk to him. I haven’t talked to him today, but we’ll just see kind of where he’s at and how he’s feeling,” Reid said. “There’s a chance, but there’s a chance he’s not also. I’m going to just play it by ear and see how he feels. It’s really more of a comfort thing with the offense. I don’t want to put him in a bad situation out there.”