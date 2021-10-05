The Chiefs Are Ready to Unleash Josh Gordon: Report

After a week of having been on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, the defending AFC champions are ready to unleash veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Kansas City is activating Gordon to the 53-man roster and is going to play in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, according to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Media.

Sources tell me Josh Gordon officially signed to the chiefs 53 man roster and is going to play Sunday night against the Bills — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) October 5, 2021

What’s Led to This Point for Gordon?

Gordon was signed to Kansas City’s practice squad on Monday, September 27, with the intention of signing him to the 53-man roster once he was caught up to speed with the Chiefs’ playbook, per The Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope. Although he was not active for Kansas City’s Week 4 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Gordon was impressing the Chiefs enough to have in line to potentially play against the Bills in Week 5, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“New Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon made quite an impression in his first week at his new job. So much so that Gordon may be promoted to the active roster next week, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on Sunday, October 3.

“A low-risk signing, Gordon could pay off quickly,” Rapoport continued. “He was described looking like a No. 1 receiver, 230 pounds and fast. One source said you would never know he’s 30. He has really flashed in practice.”

Outside of his physical prowess at the age of 30, Gordon’s potential ascendence to the active roster also has to do with picking up Kansas City’s playbook very quickly. Luckily, he had some familiarity with it.