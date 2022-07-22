Chiefs Hall of Famer Goes Viral for Hole-in-One Shot [WATCH]

A Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer recently went viral for a shot he made on the golf course.

In a video shared by longtime video broadcaster Frank Boal, former Chiefs center Tim Grunhard is seen making a hole-in-one on tee No. 6 at Top of the Rock golf course in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Bael noted that Grunhard was using a gap wedge and was 102 yards away from the hole.

Chiefs Hall of Famer Tim Grunhard with a hole-in-one on #6 at #TopoftheRock in Branson, MO. Just happened to be videoing it at same time. pic.twitter.com/Tj77vYW6WP — frank boal (@realfrankboal) July 18, 2022

Grunhard followed up Bael’s tweet with his own social media reaction.

“first time using the Taylor Made tour response ball….certainly won’t be the last!!!!” he wrote.

Twitter users flooded Bael’s tweet with reactions.

“I hope Tim bought drinks for everyone in the clubhouse bar,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Happy for the guy but as somebody who has played a ton of golf as a kid and in high school and still plays on the side that swing just pisses me off,” another user wrote.

“Tim you still look fantastic and you still got the moves even on the golf course Love always Chiefs forever!!!” another user wrote.

Grunhard was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 1990 NFL Draft. He would play his entire 10-year career in Kansas City, and would play in a total of 179 games for the Chiefs. His consistency and dominant play in the trenches earned him an induction into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2021.

Patrick Mahomes Make Fan’s Dream Come True

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently made one Chiefs fan’s dream come true via the “Make-a-Wish” foundation.

Myka Eilers, 14, underwent two open-heart surgeries as a child, putting her life in danger at a young age. So, to reward her for her courage and perseverance, the Chiefs organization brought her to Arrowhead Stadium to spend time with her favorite Chiefs player: Patrick Mahomes.

Eilers was notified of her wish coming true by KC Wolf, who surprised her at her home. Eilers was then brought to Kansas City via a limousine several days later. While there, Eilers, who is the quarterback of her flag football team, was given a customized jersey that was presented to her in Mahomes’ locker. She also threw passes to Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce and got to watch film with Mahomes.

Watch the entire “My Wish” ESPN segment on Eilers’ experience at Arrowhead right here:

Justin Reid Sets High Bar for Chiefs in Mic-Drop TV Moment

There’s been no shortage of predictions regarding how the Chiefs offense will perform in the post-Tyreek Hill era. While concerns do exist because quarterback Patrick Mahomes no longer has a three-time All-Pro wide receiver to throw to, that hasn’t stopped executives around the NFL from having high expectations for Kansas City’s offense, along with his teammates, like newly-signed safety Justin Reid.

Reid joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Wednesday, July 13, and set a high bar for the defending AFC West champion’s offense in 2022.

“The Chiefs offense is going to do what we always do. We’re going to come out, we’re going to put up 100 points,” Reid said July 13. “We have the greatest football quarterback in the game. The top-three, in no particular order, although I’m sure you guys can guess who is my number one: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers. And when you have a quarterback, and you have an offensive system, a coordinator that is able to just mix things up all the time — you’re always going to put up points.”

“We are going to come out and put up a 100 points. We have the greatest football quarterback in the game.”

