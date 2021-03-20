Chiefs Interested in Signing First-Round CB With 4.3 Speed: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs already boast one of the NFL’s fastest players on offense with Tyreek Hill, now it appears the AFC champions are eyeing a speedy free agent playmaker to add on defense.

On Monday, the Tennessee Titans released former first-round cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who was due to make north of $10 million next season under his fifth-year team option. Instead, he has hit the open market and remains unsigned after the first few days of free agency. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Jackson is indeed getting looks from other teams, with visits scheduled with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles this coming Monday.

However, according to USA Today NFL reporter Mike Jones, the Chiefs are one of a few other teams to have “expressed interest” in signing the speedy cornerback and return man. Among the group are the rival Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Rams, Chiefs, Raiders and Cardinals also have expressed interest. https://t.co/cE72TAhQLU — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) March 19, 2021

Jackson Offers Supreme Athleticism & 4.3 Speed

Jackson, 25, has had an up and down start to his pro career after being selected 18th overall in 2017 — the third cornerback off the board behind New Orleans’ Marshon Lattimore (11th) and Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey (16th). Now, NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal slots him in at No. 35 on his Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021 list and Pro Football Focus ranks him as the No. 5 best available free agent remaining:

A former first-round pick, Adoree Jackson has elite coverage numbers. He ranks just behind the trio of Jaire Alexander, Richard Sherman and Stephon Gilmore among corners when lined up outside in PFF coverage grade since 2018, and was an unexpected cut by the Titans. He missed almost the entirety of the 2020 season, but if he checks out medically is an outstanding option at the position.

Jackson missed the first 13 games last season before returning from a knee injury in Week 15. For his career, the USC product has totaled 200 combined tackles, 33 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and two interceptions in 46 games (41 starts). Jackson’s natural ability in the return game was also a coveted skill coming out of college, and he has turned that into 1,127 all-purpose yards through four seasons, although he was not put back into that role late last year.

Having recorded an impressive 4.39 40-yard-dash time at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder remains a threat to score anytime he touches the football.

