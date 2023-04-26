Chiefs-Bucs Trade Proposal Lands KC Potential Star WR for 2 Draft Picks

If the Kansas City Chiefs want to select one of the 2023 NFL Draft’s premier pass catchers, they might have to be aggressive and trade up in the first round to do it. That’s why Alex Kay of Bleacher Report whipped up a trade proposal for the Chiefs, along with the 31 other NFL teams, that helps them land Boston College receiver, Zay Flowers.

Kay has the defending Super Bowl champions sending the 31st and 63rd overall picks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for the 19th overall pick, which would ultimately put Flowers in a Chiefs uniform.

“Kicking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their late-first and late-second-round picks should put the Chiefs in the right spot to unite Flowers and Mahomes on a more permanent basis,” Kay wrote on April 26. “The extra capital will assist the Buccaneers in their post-Tom Brady rebuild as well.”

Zay Flowers on Chiefs’ Radar, Per Report

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on April 24 that the Chiefs were one of the “few teams” that have made calls about moving up in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Breer also said that Zay Flowers and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs are players he has heard Kansas City could look to trade up for.

This all comes after Flowers worked out with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other Kansas City players in Texas on April 19 according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Flowers, 22, was a four-year receiver at Boston College that accumulated 200 receptions, 3,056 yards, and 29 touchdowns while in the ACC according to Sports Reference.

Standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 182 pounds, Flowers profiles as an NFL slot receiver based on his size. Yet, he has the ability to play outside the hashes as well thanks to his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and route-running prowess. That makes him a good candidate to potentially replace a player like JuJu Smith-Schuster, who didn’t primarily play in the slot as a Chief during the 2022 season but did have a substantial snap share in that role (42.6% of his snaps were in the slot last season, per PFF).

Flowers’ 4.42 speed and ability after the catch would be a welcomed addition to Kansas City’s offense. The question that remains is if the Chiefs’ interest in him is real, and how aggressive they are willing to be in order to draft him.

Twitter Links Chiefs to Zay Flowers

Twitter users linked Zay Flowers to the defending Super Bowl champions.

“The Chiefs’ interest in Zay Flowers is not a smokescreen,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “You don’t waste an agent’s time and alienate them like that over some elaborate pump fake for the rest of the league.”

The Chiefs' interest in Zay Flowers is not a smokescreen. You don't waste an agent's time and alienate them like that over some elaborate pump fake for the rest of the league. — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) April 21, 2023

“Been saying throughout this entire draft process, put Zay Flowers on the Chiefs, and he’s going for 1200 and 6 TDs as a rookie. Sky is the limit. Perfect fit,” another user wrote.

Been saying throughout this entire draft process, put Zay Flowers on the Chiefs, and he’s going for 1200 and 6 TDs as a rookie. Sky is the limit. Perfect fit https://t.co/zukqeFg3Lt — db (@DaveBake_) April 19, 2023

“I swear to everything holy that I will go ballistic if the Chiefs take Zay Flowers. An absolute nightmare scenario for the AFC West,” another user wrote.

I swear to everything holy that I will go ballistic if the Chiefs take Zay Flowers. An absolute nightmare scenario for the AFC West. https://t.co/tGmilS33Yg — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) April 19, 2023

“I give the best WR this year award to Zay Flowers Boston College,” another user wrote. “One team & QB imo who would be ideal for Flowers is Patrick Mahomes & The Chiefs.”