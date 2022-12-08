Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Breaks Silence on Costly Fumble vs. Bengals

Early in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, tight end Travis Kelce had the most costly play of the game. And the All-Pro tight end has finally broken his silence on the matter.

The costly play — in this case a turnover — happened in a 2nd-and-8 situation from Kansas City’s 26 yard line when the Chiefs were leading 24-20 early in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threaded the needle to Kelce between two Cincinnati defenders just past the first down marker. Kelce then turned upfield in an attempt to get yards after the catch, fumbled the football, and it was recovered by the Bengals.

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce picks up 19 yards on the pass play but fumbles the football & it's recovered by the #Bengals. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/P4B4u1DWmy — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) December 4, 2022

On the ensuing drive, the Bengals marched 53 yards on 10 plays and capped off the drive with a touchdown. That touchdown ended up being the game’s final scoring play and helped Cincinnati notch its third consecutive win over the Chiefs.

Kelce Reacts to Fumble on Podcast

Speaking with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their podcast “New Heights,” Travis was asked about his costly mistake against the Bengals.

“I handed ’em one, man,” Travis said of the fumble. “That sh*t stings. The way I wasn’t accountable for my guys, knowing how big of a moment that was and having ball security is, you know, number one thing that needs to be on your mind when you have the ball in your hand in a moment like that.”

New episode just dropped, and the excuse train is nowhere to be found 👀@tkelce spoke candidly with @jasonkelce about how he felt after the Chiefs loss New episode premieres now: https://t.co/XdzBoPM7UE pic.twitter.com/Hja3ZYPh0k — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 7, 2022

Jason then asked Travis if he will change his daily football routine at all after making a mistake like that one.

“Naturally, after you fumble you already have that, like I said, that mentality of squeezing the living sh*t out of the ball from hereon out. I don’t want to put too much emphasis on it (protecting the football). The more I focus on it the less I become the player that I am, where I can think free and play free. But it obviously lost us a game in my mind, so I gotta do something to fix that.”

Jason then went on to say that he doesn’t think Week 13 was the only time the Chiefs and Bengals will match up this season, to which Travis responded, “I wouldn’t be upset at it.”

Out of 79 total touches this season (77 catches, 2 rushes) Travis has only fumbled the football one time. So, Chiefs Kingdom will likely give him a pass for his first.

Twitter Reacts to Kelce’s Reaction

Twitter users reacted to Travis Kelce breaking his silence on his costly fumble.

“Of course Travis isn’t going to make excuses, he is the GOAT,” one Twitter user wrote. “I don’t think the fumble lost it for us either. Main issue is not getting to a QB that other teams seem to sack a lot. Chris Jones can’t always do everything. Plus young CB’s and the safeties, yikes. Oh, and LT…”

Of course Travis isn't going to make excuses, he is the GOAT. I don't think the fumble lost it for us either. Main issue is not getting to a QB that other teams seem to sack a lot. Chris Jones can't always do everything. Plus young CB's and the safeties, yikes. Oh, and LT… — Michael Blair (@realmikeblair) December 7, 2022

“Trav, firstly, love the accountability,” another user wrote. “Watching you grow into the one phenomenal leader you are has been such a gift. But just know the Kingdom loves you! What you do for this team and city on and off the field is fantastic. You’ll get them back!”

Trav, firstly, love the accountability. Watching you grow into the one phenomenal leader you are has been such a gift. But just know the Kingdom loves you! What you do for this team and city on and off the field is fantastic. You’ll get them back! — Chrissy Dittmann (@StineyRumDitty) December 7, 2022

“You have a great history of ball security. You guys tend to overcome mistakes. The percentages caught up with you. Time for renewed focus,” another user wrote.