Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Reveals Unusual Christmas Day Plans

While most people who celebrate Christmas enjoy the holiday on December 25, the Kansas City Chiefs schedule makes that difficult for players and their families.

Kansas City (9-5) faces off against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas Day, so Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is adjusting his holiday schedule. While most Chiefs players can celebrate with their family after the game, Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, plays the Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas Day.

“My brother sent me a text and said he’s going to be celebrating afterwards,” Kelce told People, confirming that he plans to celebrate the next day as well. The two-time Super Bowl champ is not upset that he has to work on the holidays. “It’s always a luxury playing for Kansas City — home and away,” he said.

Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is expected to be at Arrowhead for the Christmas Day game, according to Page Six. “She’ll for sure be at the game,” an insider told the outlet.

The last time Kelce and the Chiefs played on Christmas Day was back in 2016, during which they crushed the Denver Broncos 33-10. The Eagles didn’t play on Christmas that year, but as Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce told People in a separate interview, mandatory practice still make the holidays complicated.

“It’s a lot of planning, but we’re super flexible about it,” Kylie said. “So we’ve had a couple of Christmases that were not actually on Christmas and the same with Thanksgiving.” As for Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed, they will likely have to split up Christmas this year. “Jason’s parents usually try to split the holidays to make sure that one parent is with one brother and one parent is with the other.”

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs Can Clinch the Division With a Win on Christmas Day

While there will be a festive spirit to the Chiefs’ Week 16 matchup, it’s a crucial game for Kansas City. If they can defeat the Raiders, a team they crushed 31-17 in Week 12, the Chiefs will win the AFC West and punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Kansas City avoided a three-game losing streak by defeating the New England Patriots last week, and the Chiefs will look to keep the momentum going on Christmas. Still fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to sweep all three of the Chiefs’ remaining matchups.

“He’s been focused more than I’ve ever seen him focused,” Kelce said of Mahomes, per The Athletic. “I don’t expect that to change going into the end of the season and into the playoffs.”

Kelce, who recorded just five receptions for 28 yards in New England, is just 76 yards short of his eighth-straight season with 1,000 receiving yards.

Taylor Swift Is Also Expected to Attend Travis Kelce’s Game on New Year’s Eve

Swift has attended six Chiefs games this season. With her “Eras” tour on break until February 2024, she plans to keep cheering Kelce on in person. Page Six reported that the “Blank Space” singer will also attend the Chiefs matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve.

While rumors swirl around the couple’s possible engagement plans, sources told The Messenger on December 18 that there is no rush. As it stands, Kelce’s schedule is quite demanding this time of year. “When they are not together, they are constantly FaceTiming and texting. Friends around them think it is very cute and they are a great match,” the insider revealed.

“Taylor is having a lot of fun with the wives and girlfriends in the league. Brittany Mahomes has welcomed her with open arms and has really been the ring leader merging Taylor, her friends, and the girl groups together.”

Swift and Brittany have watched most Chiefs games together sitting side-by-side in a luxury suite. “It is very different from her normal group of friends but they have all been having a great time going to the games and bonding together. Taylor has really had an open mind to this new world, and the girls think she’s really enjoyable to be around.”