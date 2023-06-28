Travis Kelce Sounds Off on Being Urged to Ask Chiefs for More Money

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has been one of the league’s most underpaid players for several years. But during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2023 is the first time Kelce, who signed a four-year, $57 million contract with the Chiefs in 2020, publicly expressed that he wants to be paid more money.

In a feature done on Kelce that was published on June 28, Kelce revealed to Vanity Fair’s Tom Kludt that some of his closest business associates urge him to ask for more money from the Chiefs.

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” Kelce told Kludt. “Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’”

Kelce, 34, also revealed that Tyreek Hill’s new deal with the Miami Dolphins after being traded by Kansas City made him think about his own contract. But in the end, that doesn’t affect his thoughts toward the Chiefs.

“When I saw Tyreek go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now,” Kelce said. “I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.”

Yet being underpaid makes Kelce feel emotionally torn at times.

“You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of,” Kelce continued. “I don’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth,” he adds. “But I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day.”

What Does This Mean For Travis Kelce, Chiefs?

Travis Kelce’s comments regarding his contract with the Chiefs in the interview with Vanity Fair likely doesn’t change anything regarding his future in Kansas City. He did say being unpaid can make him feel “taken advantage of,” but if he really wanted more money from the Chiefs, he could just simply ask for it. He also made it abundantly clear that he loves being in Kansas City and winning.

Kelce has said in the past that he wouldn’t have signed his current contract if he didn’t like it, and that “money, in my mind, is almost secondary at this point in my career” per his press conference during 2022 organized team activities (OTAs). Keep in mind — that press conference was also held two months after Tyreek Hill was traded to the Dolphins and then landed a four-year, $120 million contract with Miami.

Twitter Reacts to Feature on Travis Kelce

Twitter users reacted to Travis Kelce’s comments regarding his contract during the interview with Vanity Fair.

“I certainly hope the Chiefs keep him at full salary for a year or two as our #2 TE when it gets to that,” one user wrote. “3rd downs and goal line would still be worth it.”

“Killa Trav is so well invested I doubt the football field is where he makes most of his money. He’s here for rings,” another user wrote.

“Travis is going to make a lot of money when his NFL career is over. He should enjoy being on a championship team,” another user wrote.