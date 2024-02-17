49ers Star Hyped Defense to Make Travis Kelce’s ‘Life Miserable’

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have a great start against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs went scoreless in the first quarter. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ended the first half with one catch for one yard.

On the sidelines, 49ers star Fred Warner urged his teammate to keep it up. Warner’s comments were caught on on the NFL’s mic’d up video. “Imma tell you right now bro, we’ve got to make his life miserable for four quarters,” Warner says. “He’s not built for that!”

The video of Warner’s comments went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, racking up over 500,000 views on February 16. While the Niners defense did their best to shut down Kelce, the All-Pro tight end ultimately made their life miserable

Kelce finished against the 49ers with 9 receptions for 93 yards. According to Next Gen Stats, Kelce reached a top speed of 19.68 mph on his 22-yard reception to set up the Chiefs’ game-tying field goal. The 34-year-old’s “fastest speed as a ball carrier over the last seven seasons.”

Warner and his teammates failed to thwart Kelce, which is a tall order in the postseason. In 13 career playoff games, Kelce has recorded 113 catches, 1,271 yards, and 13 touchdowns. He has the most postseason receptions in NFL history.

One person posted, “I’m a #49ers fan. The coaches and players fumbled a common sense bag. Game plan was to double team that guy, apparently Warner and co. Have never heard of such a thing. Lousy football awareness.” Another person wrote, “The more of these mic’d up vids that are released the worse the Niners look 😂.”

Fred Warner Called Chiefs Star Travis Kelce a ‘Future Hall of Famer’

While some fans commented on the level of disrespect toward Kelce, shutting down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ most reliable target was Warner’s job. Off the field, it’s a different story.

Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas ahead of the big game, San Francisco’s $95 million star was highly complimentary of Kelce. “I haven’t been able to see a tight end to play with the kind of savvy he plays with,” Warner said, as reported by ESPN.

“He knows exactly where the open spaces are on the field. He’s not just like a burner in terms of speed. He has a good shimmy about it. Not overly quick. He has strength but not overly strong. But the savvy is something I haven’t seen at the position from anybody. The guy is amazing. That’s why he’s a future Hall of Famer.”

Travis Kelce Wants to Win His Fourth Super Bowl Next Year

Should the Chiefs and Niners meet in the Super Bowl again next year, Kelce will be back to wreak havoc. While he shot down retirement rumors last month, Kelce reiterated his intention to return next season after winning his third Super Bowl in five years.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Hell yeah,” he said, walking off the podium. “I want that three-peat.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a similar sentiment after winning his third Super Bowl MVP Award. “It [would be] legendary,” Mahomes said of a three-peat, per ESPN.

“No one’s ever done it, and we knew it’s legendary to win back-to-back. I think eight other teams have done it. We had heard it all week. We had talked to the guys [who had gone back-to-back] about it, and we felt like we had the best opportunity that we had ever had to go out there and do that.

“We’ve got to continue to play our best football. We’ll celebrate these next few weeks, and then we’ll get right back at it.”