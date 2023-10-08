Insider’s Travis Kelce Injury Update Shows Grittiness of Chiefs TE

Late in the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 5 win over the Minnesota Vikings, tight end Travis Kelce suffered a high ankle sprain, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

Kelce threw is helmet in frustration after he jogged off the field under his own power following the play in which he was injured. He then went to the locker room with members of the training staff while the Chiefs offense was still on the field with under 10 seconds remaining in the half.

Despite being designated as questionable to return in the second half, Kelce began the third quarter by testing out his heavily-taped right ankle. He then re-entered the game about midway through the third quarter.

During the first drive he was back in the game following the injury, Kelce caught 5 passes for 45 yards and scored a touchdown from four yards out on a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes connects with TE Travis Kelce for a 4-yard TD. PAT is good.#Chiefs – 27#Vikings – 13#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/rXXxf8xcQt — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 8, 2023

Kelce finished the game having caught 10-of-11 targets for 67 yards and had the 1 touchdown.