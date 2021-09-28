Travis Kelce Invites LeBron James to Join Chiefs

The ESPN2 telecast of Monday Night Football, which is hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning, included a special guest in Week 3 when the Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles: LeBron James.

The NBA superstar chatted it up with the Manning brothers about several topics, one of which included James potentially being an NFL player. During that conversation, James confirmed that during the 2011 NBA lockout he was offered a contract by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as well as Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to play football.

"I still got the jersey too, that Jerry [Jones] and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011." Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks 😳 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/boMLsl4Jes — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2021

Kelce: Bring James to Tight End U

James’ comments were mentioned to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce while being interviewed on ESPN Radio’s “KeyShawn, JWill & Max” on Wednesday. The All-Pro tight end was open to the opportunity to not only welcome James to tight end university — a brand created by Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen to unite tight ends around the league — but also to the Chiefs.

“The invitation for LeBron to come to tight end U is open, man, it’s there,” Kelce said when asked if he would welcome James to tight end U. I’ve got him a seat right next to me if he wants to come. We’ll show him a little bit of what it takes, but I think LeBron would fit and match perfectly in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform playing the tight end position.”

Kelce followed up his on-air comments by commenting on the clip of him on Twitter.

“Us NE Ohio guys are all around athletes!! I know @KingJames would be a dominant force in the TE room!! @te_university let’s get em an invite for next year!!”

Us NE Ohio guys are all around athletes!! I know @KingJames would be a dominant force in the TE room!! @te_university let’s get em an invite for next year!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 28, 2021

Field Yates on LeBron James’ Fantasy Football Value

During a discussion I had with ESPN insider and fantasy football analyst Field Yates, I asked Yates about James playing football in 2021. Under the parameters that James was 26 years old — the same age he was in 2011 when he was offered the contracts by the Cowboys and Seahawks — and playing tight end for Dallas or Seattle, I asked Yates what round he would select James in during his fantasy football draft.

“Fifth-round pick,” Yates said. He then explained his reasoning.

“I want to respect the process of being a football player because it’s not like you show up as the best athlete and win. At the same time, LeBron might be the most physically gifted athlete since Michael Jordan, and he might be right there athletically with Michael Jordan, he’s a few inches taller, he’s explosive. So LeBron’s unique, man. I think a fifth-round pick seems like the right price tag for me to be paying in my drafts.”





While James, 36, will likely not be taking an NFL field anytime soon, it’s still fun to fantasize about how an incredibly talented athlete could translate to one of the biggest, physical stages there are in professional sports.