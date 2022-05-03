Travis Kelce Makes Amends With CB Chiefs Traded for

During the 2019 playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Houston Texans in what would be one of the most exciting playoff games in Kansas City history.

After going down 24-0 to Houston early in the second quarter, the Chiefs began chipping away at the deficit. The end result would be a 51-31 victory for the Chiefs, which would advance them to the AFC Championship game.

In that game, tight end Travis Kelce had one of the best performances of his career. He registered 10 catches for 134 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

One of the Texans defenders that were tasked with covering Kelce in that game was then-rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., who not only struggled to cover Kelce but was also the recipient of some trash talk from the All-Pro tight end as well.

If you were curious about Lonnie Johnson Jr & Travis Kelce’s interaction with each other yesterday on Twitter, it likely has to do with the #Chiefs–#Texans divisional round game in ‘19. In that game, Johnson, who was a rookie, had to cover Kelce. Kelce had 10-134-3 that day. pic.twitter.com/OJlcnYLNb5 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) May 3, 2022

Fast forward two years later, and Kansas City traded for Johnson on May 2 for a 2024 conditional seventh-round draft pick, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. With that 2019 divisional game in mind, Johnson and Kelce took to Twitter following the trade to make amends now that they are teammates.

Kelce, Johnson Make Amends on Twitter

“@tkelce we cool now bro,” Johnson wrote on May 2.

“You know we always been man!! Let’s turn up!! ” Kelce responded.

😂😂 You know we always been man!! Let’s turn up!! 💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/UNRPAzfJKF — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) May 2, 2022

Other Twitter users reacted to Kansas City trading for Johnson.

“Got wind of this earlier this afternoon. Good trade by the #Chiefs to trade #Texans CB Lonnie Johnson, Jr. He fits spags style and should have a better career in KC than Houston. Plus he’s reunited with Justin Reid in KC’s secondary. Another Solid move by Veach!” one Twitter user wrote.

Got wind of this earlier this afternoon. Good trade by the #Chiefs to trade #Texans CB Lonnie Johnson, Jr. He fits spags style and should have a better career in KC than Houston. Plus he's reunited with Justin Reid in KC's secondary. Another Solid move by Veach! — Chiefs Insider (@ChiefsInsider) May 2, 2022

“And then on Monday, Brett Veach traded back of the sofa change for Lonnie Johnson Jr, signed Justyn Ross, who was a 1st round pick before injuries, and guaranteed the Chiefs another year of Melvin Ingram or a compensatory pick in the 2023 Draft. Not all superheroes wear capes,” another user wrote.

And then on Monday, Brett Veach traded back of the sofa change for Lonnie Johnson Jr, signed Justyn Ross, who was a 1st round pick before injuries, and guaranteed the Chiefs another year of Melvin Ingram or a compensatory pick in the 2023 Draft. Not all superheroes wear capes 🦸‍♂️ https://t.co/OhdaMsZFQb — Let’s Chat Chiefs (@LetsChatChiefs) May 3, 2022

Johnson Speaks With Texans Media About Trade

Speaking with Texans media, Johnson shared his thoughts about being traded to Kansas City.

“Man, I enjoyed my time with the Texans throughout the ups and downs,” Wilson said, via Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “I still got love for the Texans. They took me in and drafted. They showed me a lot.”

Johnson is also thankful for how Houston handled the situation.

“It was just time for both of us to part ways,” he said, via Wilson. “I’m just thankful they did it the right way and sent me to a winning team.”

After playing primarily as a cornerback during his rookie season, Johnson played a majority of his snaps in the secondary over the past two seasons at free safety, according to PFF. However, Johnson revealed that he will be switching back to corner, which he appreciates.

“Man, I think [the Chiefs are] going to be able to use me the right way, go out there, be physical and have me lock down one position,” Wilson said about switching back to corner, via Wilson. “To set a foundation with a team and position, I’m just overall happy and blessed.”

Following the trade, Kansas City’s cornerback room now consists of Johnson, 2022 first-round pick Trent McDuffie, L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton, Deandre Baker, fourth-round pick Joshua Williams, seventh-round pick Jaylen Watson, and undrafted rookie Nazeeh Johnson.