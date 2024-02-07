Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Claps Back at Ex-Teammate & 49ers CB

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seemingly caught wind of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward‘s comments on Super Bowl opening night and had something to say about it.

“One of our corners is over there (in San Francisco) playing and it looks to see that he’s liking it over there a little bit more, so hopefully we can get this win and make him miss Kansas City just a little bit,” Kelce said of Ward during his press conference on February 7.

When Ward was asked during opening night of the 2024 Super Bowl what it’s like playing for the 49ers compared to the Chiefs, he said, “It’s better,” and when asked in what ways it is better playing for San Francisco, he said, “every way possible.”

Ward, 27, entered the NFL undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State in 2018. He originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys but was traded to the Chiefs in August 2018.

After battling his way onto Kansas City’s active roster during his rookie season, Ward worked his way into a starting role in year 2. From there, he continued to develop during each of his next two seasons with the Chiefs, which positioned him to sign a three-year, $40 million deal with San Francisco during the 2022 offseason.

Now in his second season with the 49ers, Ward was named second team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for his performance during the regular season.

Twitter/Reacts to Kelce-Ward Beef

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the trash talk between Kelce and Ward.

“I think [Ward] is salty because the Chiefs made no attempt to sign him. We’re actually better because of it,” one user wrote.

“So we now know Kelce definitely heard about Ward’s comments from a couple of days ago lol,” another user wrote.

“The Chiefs and my wife are the same. They hear everything lol,” another user wrote.

Travis Kelce: I Want This Win More Than Anything

Even though Kelce could retire now and be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he’s still hungry for more success. That was evident on opening night of the Super Bowl when he discussed his eagerness to win his third championship.

“I’ve been on a mission ever since I won my first Super Bowl. We made it back to the Super Bowl the year after 2019 and obviously lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers… that’s motivated me to get back to this point right here,” Kelce said. “So you’ll hear me say this a lot, but I want this one more than I’ve ever wanted a Super Bowl on my life because of the type of team that we have, the people that we have in this thing, but also because of that tier of teams that have done it twice have gone down in history as some of the greats.”

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place in Las Vegas on February 11 at 5:30 p.m. Central time.

According to Heavy’s projections, which are powered by Quarter4, the Chiefs have a 36% chance of defeating the 49ers.

Kelce is projected to have 5.6 receptions, 63 receiving yards, and 0.7 receiving touchdowns against the 49ers, per the Quarter4 model.