Travis Kelce Sounds Off After Multiple Fights During Chiefs Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has had little patience this summer for Chiefs defenders that want to test him after the play is over.

Kelce took to Twitter over the weekend to break his silence on the matter.

“Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple,” Kelce wrote on July 29

The first altercation on the practice field during training camp this summer involving Kelce was on July 28, when third-year defensive back DiCaprio Bootle made contact with Kelce very late on a 7-on-7 drill in an effort to force a fumble. Kelce reacted with his own shoving and appeared to have thrown a punch at Bootle as well.

Dicaprio Bootle giving Travis Kelce a little extra after the play. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp. *Note – this video is not be used without permission from KSHB 41* pic.twitter.com/f0MJyPhreG — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 28, 2023

On July 29, Kansas City was running a red-zone drill, and Kelce — who had just scored a touchdown — was hit late by second-year linebacker Jack Cochrane, who again was trying to strip the ball out of Kelce’s possession. Kelce immediately retaliated with a punch to the back of Cochrane’s helmet, and the two exchanged shoves and words for a few seconds afterward before their teammates intervened.

Mahomes to Kelce, little chirping after the catch pic.twitter.com/kv56jIyiUH — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) July 29, 2023

Kelce, who turns 34 in October, owned up to his lack of self-control via his tweet (are we still calling them that?). And if you look at those incidents from a different angle — Kelce is showing a lot of passion early on in his 10th NFL season, which is a promising sign of what’s to come this season from the future Hall of Fame tight end.

Twitter Reacts to Travis Kelce’s Post

Users on Twitter — which was recently rebranded to “X” — reacted to Kelce’s tweet about his outbursts during Week 1 of training camp.

“It would also help if our defenders would stop trying to knock the ball out of the hands of a receiver that already caught and controlled the ball in the end zone,” one Twitter user wrote.

It would also help if our defenders would stop trying to knock the ball out of the hands of a receiver that already caught and controlled the ball in the end zone. — Smokey_97 (@Smokey_97ttv) July 29, 2023

“Gotta be a role model for your younger teammates. With that said, glad to see the passion is still there,” another user wrote.

Gotta be a role model for your younger teammates. With that said, glad to see the passion is still there — poopshakes.eth (@poopshakes) July 29, 2023

“That’s a rookie move. You’re better than that. Hot or not outside. That’s no excuse,” another user wrote. “You have young teammates that look up to you. All [eyes] are on the Chiefs since y’all are SB reigning champs. Gotta keep that sh*t off the [camera] now run it back!”

That’s a rookie move. You’re better than that. Hot or not outside. That’s no excuse. You have young teammates that look up to you. All 👀 are on the Chiefs since y’all are SB reigning champs. Gotta keep that shit off the 📷 now run it back! ♥️💛🏈 — Shelly 🏈⚾️ (@ShellyLittrell) July 29, 2023

“You’re a great teammate & leader. Your self accountability is another example of being a great teammate & leader,” another user wrote. “That said, I can’t begin to imagine what it’s like to practice in consecutive days of 100 degree temps with 80%+ humidity. Thank you for all you give of yourself.”

You're a great teammate & leader. Your self accountability is another example of being a great teammate & leader. That said, I can't begin to imagine what it's like to practice in consecutive days of 100 degree temps with 80%+ humidity. Thank you for all you give of yourself.❤️💛 — Connie Jo (@cjkc_life09) July 29, 2023

Chiefs Preseason Schedule

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs open their preseason schedule with an away game against the New Orleans Saints on August 13. Kickoff for that game will take place at 12 p.m. Central Time.

In Week 2 of the preseason, Kansas City is on the road again, this time traveling to Arizona to face the Cardinals. That game will be played on Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m. Central Time.

The Chiefs will play on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for their preseason finale and will face the Cleveland Browns. That game will take place on Saturday, August 26 at 12 p.m. Central Time.