Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Roasts Brother Jason Kelce in Epic Commercial [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has taken his fair share of jabs at his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, for beating his team in Super Bowl LVII earlier this year.

So kudos to Jason for being the brunt of the joke yet again when he did an advertisement recently with Travis and their mother, Donna Kelce, for Campbell’s soup.

In the commercial, Travis and Jason are sitting next to each other when Travis receives a phone call. Travis’ ringtone is a song with the lyrics, “Champion, Travis Kelce is a champion, twice!”

Jason is clearly not happy with the ringtone, and Donna tries to smooth things over with a bowl of Campbell’s soup for Jason. Yet she is wearing Travis’ Chiefs jersey as she serves Jason the soup.

The advertisement is not only hilarious but shows just how good a sport Jason Kelce is after one of the toughest losses of his Hall of Fame career.

Being paid to be a good sport probably lightened the mood for the commercial, though.

Patrick Mahomes Voted Out of Script in New NFL Ad

The NFL decided to lean into the narrative that the league is scripted when they put together the “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” advertisement for the 2023 season.

In the advertisement, actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key is leading a panel of scriptwriters to determine how the 2023 season will play out. Some of the scriptwriters include Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, and Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsay.

Among the ideas brought to the table by the scriptwriters was the idea to write Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the script entirely for the 2023 season. Many of the writers agreed to that idea until Mahomes chimed in via a video call to ask whose idea it was. After Key tells Mahomes he needs to act more like an actor, Mahomes calls the idea of him being written off the script “boring.”

Twitter Reacts to NFL’s Hilarious Ad

Users on Twitter — which was recently rebranded to “X” — reacted to the NFL’s new ad for the 2023 season.

“Shout out to all the producers/writers this was perfect. Also casted the perfect lead in Keegan Michael-Key,” one user wrote.

“Nawwww just playing it off like people are trying to say everything is scripted,” another user wrote. “Here’s the thing, spreads and totals are purposely altered to make sure Sportsbooks aka your largest sponsors aren’t ever under too much risk. Game plans are changed to target certain players.”

“The NFL embracing this “conspiracy” is honestly one of the funniest things I’ve seen them do, no fun league and all,” another user wrote.

“I reeaallly hate to give them props but this right here.. one of the best things I’ve ever seen the NFL put together. Very very well done,” another user wrote.

“Whoever was in charge of this being made, can he get a raize? LFG. Fire season incoming,” another user wrote.

“Honestly one of the better moves by a corp in a while. Just play into the conspiracy, I love it,” another user wrote.