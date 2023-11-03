Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Issues Strong Message to Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs left on Thursday, November 2 to travel to Frankfurt, Germany for their game against the Miami Dolphins on November 5.

Despite only giving themselves a couple of days to acclimate to the time zone change, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce warned the Dolphins — who traveled to Germany on Monday — not to take the defending Super Bowl champions lightly.

“There has been a lot of talk about us coming out here later and not having the time to acclimate,” Kelce said during his first press conference in Germany on November 3, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “I’ll be the one to say that, we’ve got a team that’s ready to roll anytime, anywhere. Whether it’s in the parking lot, on some nice grass, or in a mud field. We don’t care. It’s all mental for us and we’re ready to rock and roll.”

Chiefs Taking Right Approach By Traveling Late

There have been many questions regarding whether the Chiefs can acclimate quickly enough to a new time zone so they are mentally and physically prepared for Sunday’s game. However, Patrick Mahomes’s trainer, Bobby Stroupe, shared some telling studies that prove the defending Super Bowl champions made the right move by traveling late in the week.

According to his research, Stroupe found that traveling seven days prior to a game is the best option. But that’s not usually an option for the NFL given that games are typically played seven days apart. Traveling three to five days prior to the game presents its own set of problems as well. Traveling two days prior to the game “works great IF players stay on US time with their schedules,” per Stroupe on October 30.

Stroupe’s research seems to fall in line with what Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has evaluated during his experiences with international travel.

“The travel is the challenge. The only reason we came over today or yesterday, was that I’d done that before a couple of different times. The guys seem to respond to it,” Reid told the media on November 3, via Charles Goldman.

Travis Kelce on KC Not Adding WR at Deadline

Prior to the October 31 trade deadline, the Chiefs did not add another player to the team’s young, inexperienced, and overall unproductive receiver room. But that’s okay with Travis Kelce because he believes what Kansas City currently has on the roster is enough to be successful moving forward.

“I standby, this team has every piece it needs to be great,” Kelce said on November 3, via Charles Goldman. “I know we’ve got a team that can put points up. I know we’ve got the coaches to put us in positions to succeed. That’s where we’re moving going forward. It just takes guys locking in and being ready for those big-time moments when we need it most.”

The Chiefs/Dolphins game will take place on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Central time and can be watched on NFL Network or NFL Plus.

According to Quarter4 projections, the Chiefs have a 47% chance to defeat the Dolphins in Week 9, with an over/under point total set at 50.