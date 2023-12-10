Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s ‘Romantic’ Plans for Taylor Swift After Bills Game

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is laser-focused on the team’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10.

However, Kelce is also preparing for another highly anticipated event after the AFC showdown, girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s birthday. The singer turns 34 on December 13, and according to Life & Style magazine, he’s got something “special planned.”

Sources told the outlet, “He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends.”

Considering how much media attention the couple receives, it’ll be difficult to pull off any sort of surprise. However, there’s no doubt Kelce will do something special. While the 12-time Grammy winner spent the past week in New York City after being named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, she’s expected to return to Kansas City before the Chiefs-Bills game.

Swift will stay with the two-time Super Bowl champ at the $6 million mansion he purchased in October. The 17,000-square-foot home in Leawood, Kansas, sits on nearly 3.5 acres in a gated community.

With Swift’s “Eras” tour on break until February 2024, “Taylor and Travis are playing house right now,” an insider told Life & Style. “They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test.”

However, the insider noted that things are going great so far. “Even Taylor and Travis are surprised at how seamlessly they’ve been able to blend their lives. It’s been effortless.”

Taylor Swift Is ‘Proud’ to Attend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Games

Instead of being notoriously private with her relationship, Swift has embraced the chance to support Kelce publicly. “I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained to Time.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Kelce traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina to catch her sold-out show during his bye week in November, so the support goes both ways. Videos of Kelce enjoying her performance alongside Swift’s dad in South America flooded social media. Swift changed the lyrics of “Karma” to include a shout-out to “the guy on the Chiefs.”

🚨| Taylor Swift running to kiss Travis Kelce after tonight’s show of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Buenos Aires, Argentina! #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BBIhZ17G7d — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) November 12, 2023

Swift sent a message to NFL fans bothered by her presence at games. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told TIME. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Swift, who revealed she and Kelce quietly started dating in late July, has no control over how much she’s featured on the primetime broadcasts. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she reiterated. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

The “Blank Space” singer is also loving the game. “Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift said. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs Lost Their First Game With Taylor Swift in Attendance Last Week

Throughout the first four Chiefs games Swift attended, Kansas City went undefeated. However, that winning streak ended at Lambeau Field last week. The Chiefs fell 27-19 to the Green Bay Packers, their second loss over the past three games.

Kelce was one of the bright spots on offense against the Packers, catching 4-of-5 passes for 81 yards. Swift’s presence seems to bring out the best in the All-Pro. In the five matchups she’s attended, Kelce has recorded 38 catches for 513 yards and two touchdowns. He’s averaged 102.6 yards per game with the iconic pop star in the stands and 13.8 yards per reception.

The Chiefs (8-4) must face the Bills (6-6) without their No. 1 running back, Isiah Pacheco, so quarterback Patrick Mahomes will need his receivers to be on point to defeat Buffalo.

Hopefully, Swift can provide some good luck for the Chiefs. She may also get a chance to catch up with Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, who appeared in her “Bad Blood” music video in 2015.