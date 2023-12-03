Photo of Chiefs TE Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift at Holiday Party Sparks Rumor

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift is going strong.

Ahead of the Chiefs (8-3) primetime showdown against Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football, the couple was spotted at a holiday party in Kansas City. A photo of the famous duo attending the event at Miracle on Main Street on December 1 quickly went viral on social media.

While the tight end’s back is facing toward the camera, fans zoomed in on the picture to get a closer look at Swift’s top, which sparked a rumor that the two were wearing matching sweaters.

Fans believe the couple’s sweaters gave a wink and nod to Kelce’s tweet from 2011. “I just gave a squirle a piece of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!!,” the four-time All-Pro posted on X, formerly Twitter. After Kelce was dragged for his spelling of squirrel, he discussed his old tweets suddenly going viral.

Talking to his brother, Jason Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast, “What’s hilarious is that nobody followed me back then. I was just using Twitter as like a diary,” Kelce said. “I’m just out here just saying nonsense. ‘I just gave a squirrel a piece of bread’ and spelled squirrel like a jackass… This is why I don’t tweet anymore because it’s just nonsense.”

The hilarious sweater in question. pic.twitter.com/656Kq806n0 — Alicia (@KC_Goddess29) December 3, 2023

🐿️| Taylor and Travis allegedly wore matching squirrel sweaters to a holiday party tonight inspired by his hilarious "squirle" tweet 😆 pic.twitter.com/WEWNCNifuu — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) December 2, 2023

Without seeing the front of Kelce’s black sweater or a clearer picture of Swift, it’s hard to tell if they were indeed wearing matching sweaters. However, Chiefs players rocking matching outfits with their partners seemed to be a theme.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who also attended the holiday party, wore matching reindeer onesies. Brittany posted photos from the party on Instagram and wrote, “Falalalalalalalalala🎄.”

In the photos Brittany posted, Chiefs tight end Blake Bell and his wife, Lyndsay, wore matching Christmas tree onesies.

Packers Coach Matt LeFleur Suggested Taylor Swift Was Attending the Chiefs-Packers Game

Will Taylor Swift be at Lambeau Field on Sunday night? Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur: “Is she supposed to be here? That’s what I’ve heard.”#TaylorSwift #Packers pic.twitter.com/sIYCgtH96k — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) December 1, 2023



Swift’s “Eras” tour is on break until February 7, 2024, and according to ET Online, she flew straight to Kansas City after performing her final show of the year.

While she jetted off to London to support Beyonce’s “Renaissance” film premiere earlier this week, based on her attendance at the holiday party, she flew right back to Kansas City. The Chiefs will be in Green Bay for their Week 13 matchup against the Packers on December 3, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur suggested the pop icon would be there.

“It is what it is,” LeFleur told reporters. “It comes with it I guess. Is she supposed to be here? That’s what I’ve heard.”

Of course, LaFleur is more worried about the Packers getting a win over the Chiefs than the famous people in the stands. “That’s just part of it, and we’re definitely more focused on the game,” he said. “But I’m sure there will be some fired-up people in the stands if she shows up.”

Travis Kelce Commented on Taylor Swift’s Reaction to His Record-Breaking Game



During the Chiefs’ 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17, Kelce recorded six catches for 91 yards. He also became the first tight end in NFL history to break 11,000 career yards.

Swift wasn’t at Allegiant Stadium for the game, but she “liked” a post on the Chiefs’ Instagram page celebrating his record-breaking feat. Jason asked Travis about her show of support on the November 29 episode New Heights“.

“Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting,” he said.

Kansas City is 4-0 in games the “Cruel Summer” singer has attended. If Swift travels to Lambeau Field, the Chiefs offense may get a boost, as Kelce performs better when she’s there.

CBS Sports reported, “Kelce has 34 catches for 432 yards, totaling 108 yards per game, with two touchdowns, averaging 12.2 yards per reception.

“In the six games without Swift, Kelce has 36 catches for 300 yards, averaging 50 yards per game, along with three touchdowns. That also adds up to 8.2 yards per reception. Kelce’s four lowest receiving yard totals have come without Swift there, and he hasn’t cracked 100 yards receiving in games she doesn’t attend.”