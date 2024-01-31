Travis Kelce Shuts Down ‘Perceptions’ About Taylor Swift Relationship

It’s been a wild season for the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Between dating the biggest pop star on the planet, Taylor Swift, and helping lead his team to the Super Bowl, the spotlight on Kelce is brighter than ever.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce addressed the media attention on his relationship amid Kansas City’s rollercoaster of a season. “I had to kinda reel it back,” Kelce said of staying grounded. While his romance with Swift may seem like his focal point, the tight end shut down that point of view.

“Everybody in this building knows my intentions. Football is my main focus right now. There’s a lot of people counting on me in this building, this city, and this organization. This is my No. 1 focus. And top of that, it’s in my heart to be able to pour everything I got out there on the field.”

“There are some perceptions, and they can perceive what they want, but I wanted to make sure that the guys, men and women in this building, knew that I was 100% focused on this team. And getting this team to where we’re going next week.”

If anyone can understand that mindset, it’s Swift, who’s the engine behind a billion-dollar international tour. Amid the attention, Kelce took a “step back to see how he was portraying himself to the world,” all while “still enjoying my life off the field.”

After defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship round, Swift joined the on-field celebration. Afterward, a video showed the couple exchanging “I love you” messages.

While some “Dads, Brads, and Chads” can’t stand their relationship, McAfee gave “Tayvis” his full support. “It’s been beautiful to watch. We’re pumped for you buddy!”

Travis Kelce Said a ‘Villain’ Mentality Helped Fuel Their Postseason Run

TRAVIS KELCE TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/UjTV060Cq6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024



Kelce’s production tapered off in the back half of the regular season, he entered the playoffs having not scored a touchdown since Week 10. However, the 34-year-old has been on fire during the playoffs. During the Chiefs’ 26-7 win against the Miami Dolphins Wild Card round, Kelce recorded 7 receptions for 71 yards. He tallied 5 catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce broke the record for most postseason touchdowns (19) by a QB-receiver duo (and counting). Kelce also surpassed Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s NFL record by catching the most receptions (156) in postseason history (and counting). He finished against Baltimore hauling in 11-of-11 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Kelce told McAfee that defensive end Charles Omenihu, who suffered a devastating ACL tear against the Ravens, gave the offense a wake-up call. Amid their struggles, Kansas City entered the postseason leading the league in drops, Omenihu asked Kelce, “Man, where’s that Chiefs offense I’m used to seeing?”

“We got to become that team with that grit and fire in their heart to find ways to win at the end of the ball game… feed the beast and become the villain in the NFL,” Kelce explained. “Sure enough, we’re right back in the Super Bowl with that kind of mentality.”

Kansas City is set to compete against San Francisco 49ers for the Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs can be the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Will Taylor Swift Watch Kelce & The Chiefs Play in the Super Bowl?

📹| Taylor giving high-fives at the game! 😁 pic.twitter.com/NXrQji1lJK — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 30, 2024



Fans are dying to know if Swift will make it to Las Vegas for the big game on February 11, but her status is still up in the air. She is scheduled to perform her fourth consecutive “Eras” tour show in Tokyo on Saturday, February 10, one day before the Super Bowl.

However, with a 17-hour time difference, Swift can hop on her private jet immediately after the show ends and make it to Las Vegas with time to spare. If Swift flies out of Tokyo by midnight, she could land in Sin City on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. local time.

While Kelce didn’t say whether Swift would make it to the game, he does “love it” and “appreciate” when she’s there to support. As for their highly-publicized relationship. “It’s been a crazy, crazy ride I could’ve never anticipated,” Kelce told McAfee. “I’m having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it outside of all the cranky NFL fans who just don’t want to see the Chiefs win.”