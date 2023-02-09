Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Trolls Eagles in Viral Clip [LOOK]

Travis and Jason Kelce released the “Super Bowl Preview” episode of their New Heights podcast on Thursday, February 9. The episode was recorded in Arizona ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles squaring up in Super Bowl LVII.

The beginning of the episode begins with Swoop — the Eagles’ mascot — and several of Philadelphia’s cheerleaders joining the Kelce brothers on the set of the podcast. After Travis playfully threatens Swoop, he then asked the cheerleaders if they were going to do a chant.

“E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!” the cheerleaders chanted, which Travis followed up by saying, “suck!”

Travis’ playful shot at the Eagles is the closes thing to trash talk you will hear from the Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Travis Kelce Learned from Super Bowl LV Loss

Travis Kelce was one of a number of Chiefs players on this year’s squad that was also part of Kansas City’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

In Super Bowl LV, Kelce caught 10 passes for 133 yards, which led both teams in receiving yards. Despite the elite performance from the future Hall of Famer, Kelce admits he could have stepped up more as a leader in that game.

“As a leader, I don’t think I stepped up to the plate as much as I should have in that game,” Kelce said during his media availability on February 9, via KMBC 9 News. “That’s where it really burns me. So, I’m just focusing on myself to being able to be the best leader that I can, the best teammate that I can come game day, and not put my team in the position like I did last time we were in the Super Bowl.”

At 33 years old, Kelce could be playing in the final Super Bowl of his career. So, expect to see a focused and motivated version of him on Super Bowl Sunday as he strives to add a second Super Bowl title to his Hall of Fame resume.

Kelce Once Again Credits Big Red for Success

Kelce was asked during his media availability on Thursday why he’s “always open.” His response:

Andy Reid, baby.

“Why am I always open? I say it all the time: Andy Reid, baby. Big Red,” Kelce said, via Pro Football Talk. “He can dial stuff up at the right time, create some things at the right time, and then on top of that everybody’s doing their jobs. It’s not just a me go out there and get open type play. I’m sure you guys like to think that, but there’s a lot of madness to it, and there’s a lot of guys doing their jobs for the big picture. I’m fortunate that I’m playing here, for sure.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has guided Kelce to an NFL career that so far includes 814 receptions, 10,344 yards, and 69 touchdowns during the regular season, along with 127 catches, 1,467 yards, and 15 touchdowns in the playoffs, per Pro Football Reference.

During Kelce’s 10-year career, he’s been named a Pro Bowler eight times and first-team All-Pro four times.

What to Know About Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles will occur at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time. The game will be available to watch on Fox.

The Eagles (-120) are the current favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, according to BetOnline.